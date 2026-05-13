Royal Expert: Meghan Has Shown 'No Effort' To End Feud With Kate

When Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, first entered the royal scene, she was hit with waves of criticism, prompting her to take a major step back from the royal family. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Markle began dating in 2016 and officially tied the knot in 2018. Being man and wife hasn't make things any easier, and the years since have been filled with familial rifts, particularly between Markle and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. Though the two didn't get off on the worst foot when they first met, there was animosity bubbling beneath the surface that still hasn't been put to rest. As it stands today, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's feud may be worse than you thought.

Many fans are hopeful that Markle and Middleton can make nice, but that might just be grasping at straws. After social media users observed that both women liked the Instagram announcement Taylor Swift posted after getting engaged to Travis Kelce, some wondered if Markle and Middleton could make nice and bond over their shared Swiftie status. Those in the know, however, are more skeptical.

Brittany Provance, editor-in-chief of the Royal News Network, doesn't think a mutual interest in the pop star is enough to mend this relationship. "Though they both sent their support to Taylor Swift, I can't say Catherine and Meghan really have anything in common or similarities besides the men they married and being mothers," Provance said. When asked if Middleton and Markle would ever end their feud, the royals expert kept it real, saying, "No. I don't think Meghan ever wants to reconcile, as we've seen no effort or indication on her part that she cares at all about building back relations with the royals."