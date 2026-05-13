Royal Expert: Meghan Has Shown 'No Effort' To End Feud With Kate
When Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, first entered the royal scene, she was hit with waves of criticism, prompting her to take a major step back from the royal family. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Markle began dating in 2016 and officially tied the knot in 2018. Being man and wife hasn't make things any easier, and the years since have been filled with familial rifts, particularly between Markle and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. Though the two didn't get off on the worst foot when they first met, there was animosity bubbling beneath the surface that still hasn't been put to rest. As it stands today, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's feud may be worse than you thought.
Many fans are hopeful that Markle and Middleton can make nice, but that might just be grasping at straws. After social media users observed that both women liked the Instagram announcement Taylor Swift posted after getting engaged to Travis Kelce, some wondered if Markle and Middleton could make nice and bond over their shared Swiftie status. Those in the know, however, are more skeptical.
Brittany Provance, editor-in-chief of the Royal News Network, doesn't think a mutual interest in the pop star is enough to mend this relationship. "Though they both sent their support to Taylor Swift, I can't say Catherine and Meghan really have anything in common or similarities besides the men they married and being mothers," Provance said. When asked if Middleton and Markle would ever end their feud, the royals expert kept it real, saying, "No. I don't think Meghan ever wants to reconcile, as we've seen no effort or indication on her part that she cares at all about building back relations with the royals."
The rift between Harry and William is even worse than the feud between their wives
One moment in particular sparked serious royal rivalry rumors. There was allegedly drama between Markle and Middleton regarding bridesmaid dresses for Markle's wedding, though there are conflicting reports. In 2018, The Telegraph (via People) reported that Middleton was "left in tears" after the spat, but in Markle and Harry's 2021 Oprah interview, Markle claimed "the reverse happened." Since then, the relationship between the royal sisters-in law has remained frosty. It's not surprising to learn the two butt heads, as Royals expert Brittany Provance described Middleton and Markle as "exceptionally different people."
Behind the Markle and Middleton feud lies an even bigger rift between brothers Harry and William, Prince of Wales. Harry's relationship with William has gone completely downhill since he's been with Markle. In the beginning, the royal couples teamed up to form a charity together, which lasted all of one year before dividing. According to the book "Finding Freedom," by Omid Scobie and Carol Durand (via Cosmopolitan), William urged his brother against moving too fast with Markle at the start of their relationship, reportedly saying, "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl." This didn't sit well with Harry, but when he addressed his brotherly beef in the ITV special, "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," Harry downplayed it, saying they were "on different paths."
Royals expert Brittany Provance has a hard time believing the brothers will make amends, because according to her, while Harry appears more open to burying the hatchet, "Prince William seems to have zero desire to have a relationship with his brother again." Unfortunately, the feuds between Markle and Middleton, and Harry and William, have formed a feedback loop, with little hope of ending one grudge without the other. "I don't think the brothers will ever reconcile as long as Meghan remains Harry's wife," Provance noted. "There's no trust there."