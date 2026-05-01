King Charles Gets Dealt The Ultimate Reality Check By Pal Martha Stewart

When a king meets a queen! Martha Stewart just had a royal encounter with King Charles III at the fifth annual Global Gala for The King's Trust, as part of the British monarch's state visit with his wife, Queen Camilla. She joined a star-studded guest list, including Anna Wintour, Karlie Kloss, Laura Harrier, and Lionel Richie, who served as the event's co-chair. But among all of them, only Stewart was brazen enough to act so casually about meeting the king and basically ignoring royal etiquette. TMZ caught up with America's favorite homemaker to ask her about Charles, and Stewart revealed she calls him "Chuck."

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart sounds like she's got a pretty informal relationship with King Charles III ... she says he's just "Chuck" to her. pic.twitter.com/2Qr7rJmKXP — TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2026

"You look fantastic. Tell us where you're going! Are you going with King Charles?" a reporter asked (via X, formerly known as Twitter). The bestselling author acted confused and clarified, "With Chuck? I call him Chuck." But she was only kidding. In light of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, which he announced in 2024, Stewart praised both His Majesty and Camilla, gushing, "He looks great, Charles. And Camilla looks fabulous." As for whether she planned to give the royals any homemaking tips, as Stewart reasoned, "They don't need it at all. I need it from them."

Netizens were highly amused by her casual approach to encountering literal royalty. "Calling King Charles 'Chuck' like they're old buddies is such a Martha Stewart move," one X user enthused. Another joked, "With the way she refers to him, they def know each other lol." Notably, there's no public evidence that Stewart had ever met the king beforehand, which is what makes her behavior even more amusing. "I really thought I was going to have a bad day today, but now that I know Martha Stewart calls King Charles lll 'Chuck,' the world is my oyster," a third user quipped.