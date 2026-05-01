King Charles Gets Dealt The Ultimate Reality Check By Pal Martha Stewart
When a king meets a queen! Martha Stewart just had a royal encounter with King Charles III at the fifth annual Global Gala for The King's Trust, as part of the British monarch's state visit with his wife, Queen Camilla. She joined a star-studded guest list, including Anna Wintour, Karlie Kloss, Laura Harrier, and Lionel Richie, who served as the event's co-chair. But among all of them, only Stewart was brazen enough to act so casually about meeting the king and basically ignoring royal etiquette. TMZ caught up with America's favorite homemaker to ask her about Charles, and Stewart revealed she calls him "Chuck."
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart sounds like she's got a pretty informal relationship with King Charles III ... she says he's just "Chuck" to her. pic.twitter.com/2Qr7rJmKXP
— TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2026
"You look fantastic. Tell us where you're going! Are you going with King Charles?" a reporter asked (via X, formerly known as Twitter). The bestselling author acted confused and clarified, "With Chuck? I call him Chuck." But she was only kidding. In light of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, which he announced in 2024, Stewart praised both His Majesty and Camilla, gushing, "He looks great, Charles. And Camilla looks fabulous." As for whether she planned to give the royals any homemaking tips, as Stewart reasoned, "They don't need it at all. I need it from them."
Netizens were highly amused by her casual approach to encountering literal royalty. "Calling King Charles 'Chuck' like they're old buddies is such a Martha Stewart move," one X user enthused. Another joked, "With the way she refers to him, they def know each other lol." Notably, there's no public evidence that Stewart had ever met the king beforehand, which is what makes her behavior even more amusing. "I really thought I was going to have a bad day today, but now that I know Martha Stewart calls King Charles lll 'Chuck,' the world is my oyster," a third user quipped.
Martha Stewart seemed pretty excited about meeting King Charles III
Martha Stewart had an absolute blast hanging out with
Chuck King Charles III during his recent state visit. On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself posing with the monarch and expressed her admiration for him in the caption, noting, "Despite the myriad problems facing the world , and the rigors of demanding international travel, His Majesty was in excellent humor and form last evening in NYC at a Gala Dinner for @kingstrustinternational , his eponymous charity supporting young people and their entrepreneurial dream." She also thanked designer Jenny Packham for her gorgeous evening dress with padded shoulders and intricate beading.
Unlike other stars, Stewart doesn't have much of a personal relationship with the British royal family, nor does she seem to be a huge fan of them. However, she's been rumored to be secretly at odds with Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex entered the lifestyle and homemaking business in recent years. "From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an insider dished to Page Six in 2024, amid swirling rumors that Meghan was gunning to be the Martha Stewart of Netflix.
At first, she didn't seem all that bothered by it. But, last summer, Martha Stewart threatened Meghan Markle's oversized ego and the tension was hotter than their kitchens. "Meghan, I don't really know very well, and I hope she knows what she's talking about," she told Yahoo! Lifestyle. "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important." We wonder what shady nickname she's come up with for her.