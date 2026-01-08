Kate Middleton Pulls A Usha Vance & Goes Ringless Amid William Divorce Rumors

Amid marriage trouble rumors, Kate Middleton was filmed without her wedding ring while making an appearance with Prince William. The royal couple visited London's Charing Cross Hospital on January 8. Kate looked effortlessly chic in a burgundy pantsuit and matching blouse. She had the sleeves of the jacket rolled up, and it was noticeable that the Princess of Wales went minimal with her accessories — she didn't even have on her 12-carat sapphire engagement ring. Kate did, however, wear her gold Welsh wedding band. The timing of going sans-ring was peculiar, as chatter about her and William experiencing marital woes has been circulating.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have surprised staff, patients and volunteers at London's Charring Cross Hospital to show their support for the NHS as it faces ongoing winter pressures. The Prince said "the power of philanthropy in the NHS has probably been undervalued." pic.twitter.com/cP1HKdXmHI — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) January 8, 2026

Deciding to keep the sapphire at home was reminiscent of when Usha Vance wore no wedding ring as divorce rumors swirled. The second lady visited a Marine Corps base with Melania Trump in November, and photos showed that she was ringless. That caused so much discussion about the state of her marriage to JD Vance that Usha later released a statement to People via a spokesperson explaining that she "forgets her ring sometimes" amid the chaos of her motherly duties.

Kate, however, did not release a statement explaining why she went to the hospital without her engagement ring, but a theory was offered by multiple outlets that she simply did it for sanitary reasons while at a healthcare facility. On its face, that seemed to be a valid explanation, but as noted by Town & Country, Kate did wear her engagement ring when visiting the Colchester Hospital in July 2025. The matter was further complicated by other signs that have pointed to trouble in paradise between Kate and William.