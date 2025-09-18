The Kate & William Marriage Trouble Rumors Accidentally Get Revived Thanks To The Trumps

Donald and Melania Trump are in the U.K. for a state visit, and they're totally upstaging Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship. While it's usually the Trumps' marriage that inspires divorce rumors (thanks to Donald's alleged affairs), they actually looked quite chummy during their trip overseas. As you can see in the clip below, the spouses were photographed walking together hand in hand, looking — dare we say — normal, as they engaged in conversation with their royal counterparts. Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales looked anything but a content couple as they walked with a considerable distance between them.

Princess Kate wore Emilia Wickstead to greet Donald & Melania Trump in Windsor https://t.co/mh3zM0bfMv pic.twitter.com/CZ2rIIJqfi — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) September 17, 2025

Never ones to miss out on the chance to comment on a shady moment between the royals, social media has latched onto the clips, pointing out how bleak things look for William and Kate, who they believe are on the path to divorce. "Imagine how bad your marriage must be that you make Trump and Melania, of all people, look like a 'loving' couple?" tweeted one user, who garnered over a thousand likes as of the time of writing. A second user tweeted, "Could Kate be any further away from Will? Any further & she'd be on vacation again! They really don't like each other, do they?" Meanwhile, several users implied that William was more eager to hold Donald's hand than his own wife's. "Looks like Prince William was wanting to hold Donald Trump's hand instead of Kate Middleton," tweeted one user. "His hands (sic) is closer to Trump than his own wife!" wrote a second. Unfortunately, an awkward photo-op isn't the only reason people have thought William and Kate's marriage was in trouble (but A for effort, though).