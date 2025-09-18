The Kate & William Marriage Trouble Rumors Accidentally Get Revived Thanks To The Trumps
Donald and Melania Trump are in the U.K. for a state visit, and they're totally upstaging Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship. While it's usually the Trumps' marriage that inspires divorce rumors (thanks to Donald's alleged affairs), they actually looked quite chummy during their trip overseas. As you can see in the clip below, the spouses were photographed walking together hand in hand, looking — dare we say — normal, as they engaged in conversation with their royal counterparts. Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales looked anything but a content couple as they walked with a considerable distance between them.
Princess Kate wore Emilia Wickstead to greet Donald & Melania Trump in Windsor https://t.co/mh3zM0bfMv pic.twitter.com/CZ2rIIJqfi
— Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) September 17, 2025
Never ones to miss out on the chance to comment on a shady moment between the royals, social media has latched onto the clips, pointing out how bleak things look for William and Kate, who they believe are on the path to divorce. "Imagine how bad your marriage must be that you make Trump and Melania, of all people, look like a 'loving' couple?" tweeted one user, who garnered over a thousand likes as of the time of writing. A second user tweeted, "Could Kate be any further away from Will? Any further & she'd be on vacation again! They really don't like each other, do they?" Meanwhile, several users implied that William was more eager to hold Donald's hand than his own wife's. "Looks like Prince William was wanting to hold Donald Trump's hand instead of Kate Middleton," tweeted one user. "His hands (sic) is closer to Trump than his own wife!" wrote a second. Unfortunately, an awkward photo-op isn't the only reason people have thought William and Kate's marriage was in trouble (but A for effort, though).
William and Kate are no strangers to divorce rumors
Several incidents have sparked headlines about Prince William and Kate Middleton's supposed marriage trouble over the years. From William's supposed affair with Kate's friend, Rose Hanbury, to the possible stress Kate's cancer diagnosis was having on their relationship, the future king and queen of England, who were once an example of couple goals, have been surrounded with divorce rumors in recent years.
One of the biggest incidents occurred in 2024 when, amid Kate's Photoshop scandal, people noticed she wasn't wearing a wedding ring, suggesting a deliberate removal of the symbol of their marriage at an already uncertain time for the royal family. "The relationship has always seemed incredibly strong despite the immense pressure they are under, so it's fair to say we were all completely baffled when the picture came out with the wedding ring missing, especially as it was photoshopped," an insider shared with The Daily Beast. "It just seemed guaranteed to get people asking questions about the state of the marriage."
That being said, it all appears to be business as usual at the moment for William and Kate, who seem determined to keep up appearances, regardless of what could be happening behind closed doors. According to Radar Online, the couple are even gearing up to move into a new home later in 2025. While they've been living in Adelaide Cottage with their three kids for years, they've set their sights on a sprawling estate called Forest Lodge. "This is where William and Kate want to grow old together and create magical memories, even after they take the crown," shared an insider with the outlet. "They're already working with a construction team to change things up and add some personal touches that will reflect their tastes."