Usha Vance Toys With Divorce Gossip & Leaves Her Wedding Ring Home Again
Usha Vance is still fueling divorce rumors between herself and her husband, JD Vance. The second lady has appeared in public without her wedding ring for the second time in less than two weeks. Usha first ditched her wedding ring days before Thanksgiving during a visit to Camp Lejeune, a Marine Corps base, on November 19. The outing, which also included an appearance from First Lady Melania Trump, sent the rumor mill into overdrive, with netizens suggesting their marriage had gone kaput. Eventually, Usha had her team issue a statement explaining away her lack of ring. Apparently, dish and bath duty requires that she remove her ring a lot, and she forgot to put it back on that day.
Of course, Usha's excuse has mostly fallen on deaf ears, with many people questioning how many dishes the second lady realistically comes into contact with on a daily basis, given the full-time staffers who cater to the family's every whim. But even though the Vance family can't escape divorce rumors, Usha still left her ring at home again on December 1 during another outing with the first lady. In honor of the upcoming holiday, Usha and Melania took a trip to Joint Base Andrews, where they delivered a little Christmas cheer in the form of military care packages, according to Page Six. As you can see, Usha's ring finger was completely bare as she sat at a table next to the first lady.
Given the spotlight on her marriage with JD, it's almost certain that this outing will further fuel divorce rumors between the pair.
Usha Vance brought up JD at the military base
As the world waits to see whether Usha Vance's marriage to JD Vance will survive under public scrutiny, she's decided to go about her business as usual. Usha, a decorated lawyer, put her public speaking skills to good use when introducing First Lady Melania Trump during their visit to Joint Base Andrews – and she even managed a brief mention of JD. In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Usha can be seen standing at a podium, delivering her opening remarks. "It's truly special to be here today ... " said Usha. "I'm also particularly grateful to be here today at Joint Base Andrews ... JD and I are inspired every time we fly by your care and your professionalism and are deeply grateful for your service."
With that said, JD wasn't present for the brief shoutout. However, the couple, despite the rumors, isn't shying away from public appearances. In fact, Usha's visit to Joint Base Andrews comes days after she traveled with the vice president to Fort Campbell. The purpose of the trip was for the second family to congregate with the soldiers for an early Thanksgiving meal. On November 27, JD's VP Instagram account posted photos of their visit. The slideshow featured several shots of them and their children. The featured image showed JD addressing a crowd of soldiers, while Usha and their three kids served food in a separate shot. However, Usha and JD didn't appear to pose for any photos together.
Coincidence or more proof of a struggling marriage? Time will reveal all.