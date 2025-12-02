Usha Vance Toys With Divorce Gossip & Leaves Her Wedding Ring Home Again

Usha Vance is still fueling divorce rumors between herself and her husband, JD Vance. The second lady has appeared in public without her wedding ring for the second time in less than two weeks. Usha first ditched her wedding ring days before Thanksgiving during a visit to Camp Lejeune, a Marine Corps base, on November 19. The outing, which also included an appearance from First Lady Melania Trump, sent the rumor mill into overdrive, with netizens suggesting their marriage had gone kaput. Eventually, Usha had her team issue a statement explaining away her lack of ring. Apparently, dish and bath duty requires that she remove her ring a lot, and she forgot to put it back on that day.

Andrew Harnik/Getty

Of course, Usha's excuse has mostly fallen on deaf ears, with many people questioning how many dishes the second lady realistically comes into contact with on a daily basis, given the full-time staffers who cater to the family's every whim. But even though the Vance family can't escape divorce rumors, Usha still left her ring at home again on December 1 during another outing with the first lady. In honor of the upcoming holiday, Usha and Melania took a trip to Joint Base Andrews, where they delivered a little Christmas cheer in the form of military care packages, according to Page Six. As you can see, Usha's ring finger was completely bare as she sat at a table next to the first lady.

Given the spotlight on her marriage with JD, it's almost certain that this outing will further fuel divorce rumors between the pair.