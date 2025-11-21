Candid Kate & Will Photo Has Everyone Thinking Their Marriage Is Over (We're Calling BS)

A candid snap of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall on November 19 caused marriage trouble rumors to flare up yet again. The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a velvet emerald green dress with a V-cut neckline and short sleeves, which clung tightly to her figure. William, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black tux alongside his wife as they walked the red carpet. One photo from the event that was captured as the royal couple arrived had everyone buzzing.

Neil Mockford/Getty

Before exiting their car, the pair was photographed with the door closed, and Kate had what appeared to be a look of dread or extreme exasperation on her face. The unflattering pic went viral, and many took it as evidence that the royal couple's marriage is on the ropes. "Most of us agree that these 2 are done & done ... Kitty is given the look of a woman scorned," one X user wrote. "They're heading for divorce!" another added, which was a common refrain. "This is not love these people leave separate lives," a person tweeted. Several echoed the sentiment that the couple is simply living a marriage of convenience.

What the pessimists neglected to mention was how Kate and Willy interacted the rest of the night. The viral photo was perfect fodder for the trouble in paradise narrative, but it seemed to just be a case of catching the princess at a bad angle as she looked in the distance. Besides flashing a brilliant smile on the red carpet next to her husband, there was also a pic of William placing his hand on the small of Kate's back as they entered the venue. A small, but telling gesture of their intimacy. Little mishaps between the couple have been misconstrued before.