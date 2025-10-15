Prince William's Rude Attempt To Joke With Kate Paints A Messy Picture Of Their Marriage

Another sign of trouble in Prince William and Princess Catherine's marriage emerged when they visited an apple orchard in Northern Ireland. They were given a tour of Long Meadow Cider, where Kate Middleton saw the apple press and remarked that using a smaller version of one with her children had been a "messy" venture, per Hello! Later in the visit, both Kate and William strapped on large green aprons in a kitchen to try their hands at rolling out dough for potato and apple bread. William was struggling to properly form his, while his wife was dutifully forming hers into a near-perfect circle. As captured in a fan video posted to X, the Prince of Wales was hamming it up and cracking jokes about the experience, but then he went a little too far.

Nothing screams "happy marriage" like a husband who treats his wife's popularity as a personal threat. How are you openly talking to your wife LIKE THAT during a photo op?😂 Bro, you're supposed to be her partner, just clap🥴 pic.twitter.com/6ZEQLYHVLS — Nico Mac (@Nicomac_666) October 15, 2025

Another video of the playful royal bakeoff showed the couple rolling their respective dough as William quipped to Kate, "Do keep up." There was light tittering from onlookers, but as noted by one X user, William's wife didn't seem to appreciate the condescending remark. "Her smile immediately dropped when he said that," they noted. Another commented that William chose the wrong time to be unnecessarily competitive. "This guy is so desperate to win at someone or...something!" they wrote.

Many people thought the exchange was not simply a mistimed joke but that the interaction was another example of William engaging in ungentlemanly behavior toward Kate. "He has zero respect for her ....that is embarrassing to watch," one viewer commented. Some thought this was a glimpse into the real William. "He always 'jokes' to tear her down in public, so no telling how he speaks to her in private," an X user replied. Prior to the comment at the orchard, there had been chatter about William's mood swings.