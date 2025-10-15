Prince William's Rude Attempt To Joke With Kate Paints A Messy Picture Of Their Marriage
Another sign of trouble in Prince William and Princess Catherine's marriage emerged when they visited an apple orchard in Northern Ireland. They were given a tour of Long Meadow Cider, where Kate Middleton saw the apple press and remarked that using a smaller version of one with her children had been a "messy" venture, per Hello! Later in the visit, both Kate and William strapped on large green aprons in a kitchen to try their hands at rolling out dough for potato and apple bread. William was struggling to properly form his, while his wife was dutifully forming hers into a near-perfect circle. As captured in a fan video posted to X, the Prince of Wales was hamming it up and cracking jokes about the experience, but then he went a little too far.
Another video of the playful royal bakeoff showed the couple rolling their respective dough as William quipped to Kate, "Do keep up." There was light tittering from onlookers, but as noted by one X user, William's wife didn't seem to appreciate the condescending remark. "Her smile immediately dropped when he said that," they noted. Another commented that William chose the wrong time to be unnecessarily competitive. "This guy is so desperate to win at someone or...something!" they wrote.
Many people thought the exchange was not simply a mistimed joke but that the interaction was another example of William engaging in ungentlemanly behavior toward Kate. "He has zero respect for her ....that is embarrassing to watch," one viewer commented. Some thought this was a glimpse into the real William. "He always 'jokes' to tear her down in public, so no telling how he speaks to her in private," an X user replied. Prior to the comment at the orchard, there had been chatter about William's mood swings.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's distant body language
In a book about Prince William's dad, King Charles III, titled "Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch," author Robert Jobson spoke to a royal insider about the younger royal's rumored outbursts. "He can be difficult. He is a driven person and that can make him impatient," the insider said (via SkyNews). That may explain why the Prince of Wales was so quick to admonish Princess Catherine while they were baking at the apple orchard. Perhaps she's grown tired of her husband's moody behavior; she did seem to distance herself from him a month earlier when the Trumps visited.
During Donald Trump's visit to the U.K., Kate Middleton and William sparked marriage trouble rumors. A photo was captured of the president walking away from Marine One alongside Melania Trump as they landed in Windsor, and they were joined by the royal couple. Donald held the hand of FLOTUS as they walked on the grass. Meanwhile, William was preoccupied with getting chummy with the president. He stood very close to Donald and was nearly holding the president's free hand, while Kate stood several feet away watching William from a distance.
The juxtaposition of warmth between the couples did not go unnoticed by members of the Twitterati who saw a photo of the moment shared on X. "And as a young Couple why is Donald beating them in the intimacy coupling department?" one user asked about William and Kate. "Could Kate be any further away from Will? Any further & she'd be on vacation again! They really don't like each other, do they?" another added. Being upstaged in the PDA department by the Trumps — who are known for mostly keeping a distance from one another — was a bad look for William and Kate.