Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Had Very Different U.K. Mother's Days

Mother's Day in the United Kingdom was a joyous day for Prince Harry's ex, Chelsy Davy, while Meghan Markle didn't seem focused on her family for the occasion. Davy posted a four photo carousel to Instagram on March 15 where she not only celebrated Mother's Day, but announced the birth of her third child, Finn. The first slide showed the Aya Jewels founder holding the newborn on a couch while her other two children sat by her side and looked at their little brother. "This year feels especially meaningful for me as we welcome our little boy, Finn, who arrived last week," the former girlfriend of Harry wrote in a touching caption. The post also included a trio of photos of Davy and her newborn baby, as she described being not only a mother, but also a business owner. "Running Aya alongside raising Finn, Chloe and Leo is a juggle, but it's one I've chosen. This Mother's Day, I'm embracing the juggle I've chosen," Davy wrote.

Meanwhile Markle didn't appear to be doing to much juggling of her family and business. She was quiet on her own Instagram account, but her As Ever brand's page did post on March 15. The post was a snap of a white As Ever door hanger on the knob of a door. "A warm welcome, always," was the caption included. As noted by people online, the post came off as cold, and was far from the "warm welcome" it intended. It especially felt disconnected when compared to Davy's heartfelt Mother's Day post, which included some heart melting family photos.

The choice of post was also confusing considering how Markle had celebrated Mother's Day in the past.