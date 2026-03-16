Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Had Very Different U.K. Mother's Days
Mother's Day in the United Kingdom was a joyous day for Prince Harry's ex, Chelsy Davy, while Meghan Markle didn't seem focused on her family for the occasion. Davy posted a four photo carousel to Instagram on March 15 where she not only celebrated Mother's Day, but announced the birth of her third child, Finn. The first slide showed the Aya Jewels founder holding the newborn on a couch while her other two children sat by her side and looked at their little brother. "This year feels especially meaningful for me as we welcome our little boy, Finn, who arrived last week," the former girlfriend of Harry wrote in a touching caption. The post also included a trio of photos of Davy and her newborn baby, as she described being not only a mother, but also a business owner. "Running Aya alongside raising Finn, Chloe and Leo is a juggle, but it's one I've chosen. This Mother's Day, I'm embracing the juggle I've chosen," Davy wrote.
Meanwhile Markle didn't appear to be doing to much juggling of her family and business. She was quiet on her own Instagram account, but her As Ever brand's page did post on March 15. The post was a snap of a white As Ever door hanger on the knob of a door. "A warm welcome, always," was the caption included. As noted by people online, the post came off as cold, and was far from the "warm welcome" it intended. It especially felt disconnected when compared to Davy's heartfelt Mother's Day post, which included some heart melting family photos.
The choice of post was also confusing considering how Markle had celebrated Mother's Day in the past.
Meghan Markle's previously touching posts with her kids
Part of the reason it was surprising to see her ignore Mother's Day in the United Kingdom was that Meghan Markle had posted a photo with Princess Lilibet just a week earlier. On March 8, the former actor celebrated International Women's Day by uploading an Instagram pic of her wrapping her arms around Lilibet while the pair sat on large rocks on a beach. "For the woman she will one day be ... Happy International Women's Day," the Duchess of Sussex wrote in the caption while tagging Prince Harry as the photographer. For the As Ever owner, International Women's Day warranted a post with her daughter, but Mother's Day in the U.K. did not. Even though Meghan had posted on Mothering Sunday a year earlier in March 2025. She posted a picture of a lemon pie. "Our family tradition. Mothering Sunday in the UK," she wrote in the caption.
That year, the former "Suits" star also made a heartfelt Instagram post to celebrate Mother's Day stateside. Meghan posted a photo along with Prince Archie and Lilibet. The snap was captured from behind, and showed the mother-of-two holding her little ones in her arms as they clung onto their mom. "Cheers to juggling it all with joy!" she wrote at the beginning of her caption. "And to these two gems — who still attempt to climb 'mama mountain,' ... being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life," she added.