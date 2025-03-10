Meghan Markle's Glimpse Of Princess Lilibet In New Photo Has Caused Quite The Stir

One of the rare times Meghan Markle shared a photo of Princess Lilibet led to serious online backlash. In honor of International Women's Day, Meghan uploaded an Instagram carousel that included snaps of her and her mother, plus a pic of Prince Harry sitting on a boat with Lilibet on his knee as he planted a kiss on her head. It was that photo that caused a stir, as people pointed out that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's young daughter was not wearing a lifejacket. "What f***ing moron doesn't put their child in a safety vest while boating [.] This is a LEGAL requirement for all when boating," a person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after seeing the picture. Another critic who took a shot at the former "Suits" actor wrote, "She's showing her lack of common sense. Poor kids." Meanwhile, others were quick to point out that it was, in fact, Harry who was in the wrong, as he was holding Lilibet on the boat. "Why is Meghan facing wrath?" an X user asked.

The fallout was not limited to simply bashing the parents for not using a life preserver. People pointed out how Meghan and Harry had spoken out about child safety, specifically protecting kids from harm on the internet. "Aren't they always lecturing on child development safety?? Wow hypocrites again," somebody tweeted. There was even mention of how Harry has said he feels his children's lives are unsafe when visiting the United Kingdom because of lack of police protection. "But he's so scared of paparazzi that 'killed' her mother in a car race," a person responded.

The boat photo fiasco was only the latest in a cavalcade of vitriol Meghan has faced for posting photos of her kids online.