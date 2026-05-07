Royal Fans Notice A Cozy Meghan & Harry Portrait Has Vanished From The King's Home
Royal fans believe they've discovered another blatant sign that Charles III is done with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and his message to the Sussexes was delivered with a photo. On May 6, 2026, royal photographer Chris Jackson visited Charles' countryside home in Highgrove to hold an event to promote his own book. While on the premises, Jackson took some snaps of the home and posted them to his Instagram Stories. They included a pic of two framed photos that were displayed on a side table. One of the photos showed Charles nestled between Prince William and Prince Harry, with all three of them wearing formal wear. The other photo in Jackson's post showed Charles holding Prince Louis when he was still an infant, and the King had a large smile on his face. What made keen-eyed royal fans take notice was that the pic of Charles hugging William's kid had replaced a photo of Harry and Meghan that was previously on the same table.
In December 2024, British influencer Lydia Millen posted a YouTube video from her visit to Charles' Highgrove home, where framed photos on the table could be seen. At that time, the photo of Charles and his two sons was there, and it sat beside a family photo taken on Harry and Meghan's wedding day. Millen mentioned the family pics in her video. At the time, people thought the wedding photo being on display could be a hint that Charles was close to patching things up with the Sussexes.
Over a year later, it seems that Charles looks back at Harry and Meghan's wedding differently now, as he ditched the picture in favor of a shot of him holding William's son. Besides the wedding photo vanishing, there have been other signs of tension between Charles and his son.
King Charles III didn't see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during his U.S. visit
King Charles III made a royal visit to the U.S. in April, during which he found time to chum it up with Donald Trump. Even though he made the trek all the way across the pond, Charles did not find time to visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Reportedly, it didn't sit well with the former "Suits" star to see her father-in-law rub elbows with the president, as in the past, Trump made it clear he can't stand Meghan. Following Charles' visit, a source spoke about how the Sussexes were handling the slight. "Harry understands, albeit reluctantly, that it's the King's duty to maintain a relationship with anyone who holds office," the insider told Closer in May. Harry's wife viewed the visit a bit differently. "For Meghan it beggars belief that Charles is allowing this bile and slander from Trump go unanswered or defended," the source added.
That all was happening as news broke that Harry and Meghan were planning a potential trip to the U.K. together in June for a pre-Invictus Games event. Despite the apparent friction, there were signs that Harry and his father could bury the hatchet once he returned home. "Charles has been quite vocal behind the scenes about wanting to put an end to all this drama," a source told Heat World on May 5. "He wants to see his grandchildren, and he wants Harry back in the fold," they said.
The insider did add that there were hurdles for Harry and Charles to clear before they could fully make amends. They cited the supposed demands Harry made to the royals for Meghan's visit to the U.K. to be a success.