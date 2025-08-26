Taylor Swift's Engagement News Pours Gas On Apparent Meghan Markle Beef
Are you ready for it?! Taylor Swift dropped the bomb of all bombs on a random Tuesday when she announced she was engaged to be married to her famous footballer beau, Travis Kelce. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the couple penned in a joint Instagram post on August 26, along with a carousel of photos of the loved-up couple soaking in the moment under a trellis tucked away in an ethereal enchanted garden full of pink, red, and white roses and hydrangeas. Alexa, play "Enchanted."
Ironically, Swift's so high school-style engagement news also happened to fall squarely on the same day as the Season 2 debut of Meghan Markle's Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan." Suffice to say, if there ever was a real beef between herself and the Duchess of Sussex, Swift managed to pour gasoline all over it with her newly betrothed status ... and, well, the Twittersphere was here for it. "Meghan Markle finding out Taylor Swift announced her engagement the same day as her Netflix Season 2 premiere. We can hear the screams in Montecito!" one X user wrote. Meanwhile, another posted, "Ever since Taylor Swift announced her engagement about an hour ago, there hasn't been a single word about Meghan Markle's show." Is this the shady side of Swift? And did we misread the signs that Meghan is dying to join Swift's inner circle?
It all started with a competing trailer debut and album announcement
Rumors of an ongoing feud between Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle first started swirling on August 12. As you may recall, that was the date that Meghan opted to drop the trailer for Season 2 of her Netflix lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan." As evidenced in the teaser, Meghan was welcoming an all-new cast of personalities into her kitchen, including model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, fashion designer Tan France, celebrity chef David Chang, and famous life coach Jay Shetty.
As luck would have it, however, merely hours later, Taylor Swift announced her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," via a clip from her now-future hubby's podcast, "New Heights." Royal commentator Rob Shuter reported on Substack that Meghan was none too pleased with the timing of Swift's album announcement. "Meghan thought her trailer would own the news cycle," a source told Shuter. "Then Taylor's announcement came in like a wrecking ball. Meghan's convinced it wasn't just bad luck."
If that wasn't bad enough, shortly after Season 2 dropped, one celebrity chef had some critical words for the aspiring lifestyle brand entrepreneur. "I tried to keep an open mind, hoping it might be an improvement on the first series. But just two minutes in, I was already done with this bulls***." Chef Jameson Stocks told the New York Post. "She's looking for credibility with the chefs and guests, just because you know a good cook doesn't mean you are a good cook, I find it all really embarrassing," he said, before adding that she should "stick to acting." YIKES.
Are Prince William and Kate Middleton team Swift?
To add even further insult to injury, royal commentator Rob Shuter also reported that Meghan Markle's Netflix holiday special, aptly titled, "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration," is set to drop at the same time as her estranged sister-in-law Princess Catherine's very own annual "Together at Christmas" concert. The kicker? The Prince and Princess of Wales even got in on Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement action by hearting the viral post from their official Instagram account. YIKES.
As you may recall, Prince William spent time with Swift in the audience and on the stage at the 2013 Winter Whites Gala. The pair even sang "Livin' On a Prayer" together, accompanied by none other than Jon Bon Jovi himself. And in June 2024, William posted a photo on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account of Swift snapping a selfie with himself, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte while backstage after her Wembley Stadium show. Perhaps the entire family is Team Swift?! If so, we can't help but imagine that somewhere deep in the confines of her Montecito mansion, Meghan is punching the air right now.