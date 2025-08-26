Taylor Swift's Engagement News Pours Gas On Apparent Meghan Markle Beef

Rumors of an ongoing feud between Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle first started swirling on August 12. As you may recall, that was the date that Meghan opted to drop the trailer for Season 2 of her Netflix lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan." As evidenced in the teaser, Meghan was welcoming an all-new cast of personalities into her kitchen, including model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, fashion designer Tan France, celebrity chef David Chang, and famous life coach Jay Shetty.

As luck would have it, however, merely hours later, Taylor Swift announced her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," via a clip from her now-future hubby's podcast, "New Heights." Royal commentator Rob Shuter reported on Substack that Meghan was none too pleased with the timing of Swift's album announcement. "Meghan thought her trailer would own the news cycle," a source told Shuter. "Then Taylor's announcement came in like a wrecking ball. Meghan's convinced it wasn't just bad luck."

If that wasn't bad enough, shortly after Season 2 dropped, one celebrity chef had some critical words for the aspiring lifestyle brand entrepreneur. "I tried to keep an open mind, hoping it might be an improvement on the first series. But just two minutes in, I was already done with this bulls***." Chef Jameson Stocks told the New York Post. "She's looking for credibility with the chefs and guests, just because you know a good cook doesn't mean you are a good cook, I find it all really embarrassing," he said, before adding that she should "stick to acting." YIKES.