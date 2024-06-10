Signs Meghan Markle Is Dying To Join Taylor Swift's Inner Circle

Meghan Markle snagged a royal title, while Taylor Swift reigns as pop royalty. They might not have rubbed elbows during Markle's Hollywood stint, but rumor has it the Duchess of Sussex is now hunting for an "in" with Swift's exclusive girl squad. Is this perhaps her attempt to replace the celebs she's no longer friends with? Or is she just a hardcore Swiftie dying to be BFFs with the singer?

It's curious why Swift isn't more buddy-buddy with the royals. After all, her circle includes celebs like Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, and Ellie Goulding, all of whom have close friendships with some royals. Word on the street is Swift even turned down an invitation to perform at King Charles' coronation — not that anyone could blame her, given that she was in the middle of a large-scale world tour when she received the call. She did, however, perform at a gala hosted by Prince William back in 2013, and even managed to charm the future king into doing an impromptu performance of "Livin' On A Prayer" with her on stage along with none other than Bon Jovi.

Now the streets are saying that Markle, too, wants to be on chummy terms with the "Cruel Summer" singer. Some accounts even say that she's "desperate" to get into her clique. There's no way of verifying if this claim is true, of course, but to be fair, her actions definitely hint that she's eager to join the squad.