Celebs Who Are No Longer Friends With Meghan Markle
Before Meghan Markle mingled with royalty, she was quite the social butterfly, maintaining a massive social circle packed with friends from Hollywood. However, over time, many of these relationships have reportedly fizzled out, leading to numerous rumored fallouts.
But those closest to Markle still sing her praises. Fashion designer Misha Nonoo dished to The New York Times that she's "the most generous and genuine person. She is a sister in the sense that if you are her friend, she will do anything for you." And director Silver Tree shared in an Instagram post that even though nearly everything about Markle's life has changed since her marriage to Prince Harry, she's still the same person to her core. "She's the friend who shares her all of her secrets with you, because despite having so many reasons to put walls up her heart remains as wide open as it always has been. This is Meg before she met H. This is Meg now."
But Markle's transition from Hollywood to royalty hasn't been without its friendship casualties. Relationship expert Kate Mansfield shared with The Mirror that she "outgrew" some of her celebrity friends due to diverging values and interests. "[These] profoundly and most certainly apply to Megan's journey into becoming a royal," she said. Tabloids, however, say otherwise. From the Beckhams to her former BFF Jessica Mulroney, Meghan's friendships have reportedly ended for a variety of reasons. Here's a rundown of which celebrities had been cut from Markle's inner circle, along with the reasons behind the friendship breakups.
Meghan no longer speaks to her 'Suits' co-stars
Out of all of Meghan Markle's celebrity friends, her relationship with her "Suits" co-stars is probably what intrigues fans the most due to how close-knit they were before Markle embarked on the royal life. Many can't help but wonder if she's still in contact with the likes of Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, and her on-screen husband, Patrick J. Adams, especially since they all turned up to the royal wedding. Unfortunately, they're no longer as closed as they used to be.
While Meghan has shown some love for "Suits" since it found new life on Netflix, it appears her connection with her former castmates hasn't been revived. Macht and Adams said that they no longer speak to Markle regularly, with Macht telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice." Meanwhile, Adams dished to Radio Times that he still has Markle's number, although he's a bit scared about calling her. "I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say," he said (via People), but also dished that they'd swapped texts and presents when they both welcomed kids.
As for Gina Torres, she admitted that Markle is nowhere in her phone contacts, but she's confident that the royal caught the cast's reunion at the 81st Golden Globes from wherever she was, probably cheering them on from afar. "She'll see, she'll watch," she told Variety. "She'll be happy that we're here."
Meghan was apparently upset with Jessica Mulroney's controversial comments
Meghan Markle fans would know that celebrity stylist Jessica Mulroney was one of her OG best friends. Their friendship dates back to Markle's time in "Suits" when she moved to Toronto. "Meghan really looks up to Jessica," royal reporter Katie Nicholl told Cosmopolitan. Their bond seemed unbreakable for years, with Mulroney's children even playing roles at Markle and Prince Harry's wedding.
But things took a turn in 2020 when Mulroney was involved in a rift with influencer Sasha Exeter. In a lengthy Instagram video, Exeter claimed that Mulroney threatened her for her "generic call to action" about the Black Lives Matter movement, which the stylist perceived as a personal attack. In response, Mulroney apologized and attempted to defend her understanding of racial issues by seemingly referencing her close friendship with Markle. "As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and center," she wrote in a since-deleted comment (via Elle).
After this issue exploded, Mulroney's professional life took a hit with the loss of her show on CTV and ties severed by ABC. Similarly, her friendship with Meghan suffered irreparable damage. "Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her 'closest friend' in the discourse with Sasha," a source told Us Weekly. "That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done."
Priyanka Chopra reportedly cut ties with Meghan after she failed to attend her wedding
Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle were once the very definition of #friendshipgoals. The pair met in January 2016 when they both attended an event, a few months before Meghan even met her prince charming, Harry. Their friendship hit off instantly, with Markle telling the Press Trust Of India, "When you meet someone and you just 'click'... It was just an easy, natural progression." she said (via The Indian Express). "We've managed to keep in touch via email and text, and try to see each other whenever we're both in the same town." And keep in touch they did! Chopra even managed to snag an invite to the royal wedding.
However, when it was Chopra's turn to tie the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018, Markle, who was pregnant with Archie at the time, couldn't make it to India for the festivities. According to insiders, this was what soured their friendship. "Priyanka was crushed," a source told Page Six. "Their friendship is over unless Meghan apologizes... She feels Meghan didn't respect her, and didn't respect their friendship."
Then again, in an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Chopra quickly shut down any rumors of a rift, saying, "Oh, my God. No, it's not true." Interestingly, despite her denial, the once inseparable duo hasn't been spotted together since, even after Markle and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles.
David and Victoria Beckham reportedly ended their friendship with Meghan over suspicions
It's no secret that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are famously selective about the people they surround themselves with, thanks in part to the media scrutiny they're often subjected to. When someone threatens their privacy, they don't hesitate to cut ties with those people, and that's reportedly why they had a falling out with David and Victoria Beckham, who were booted out of the royal couple's inner circle as they apparently leaked stories of the two to the press.
Royal biographer Tom Bower wrote in his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors" that Markle "suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion," and that Prince Harry personally confronted David to air his grievances, which, unsurprisingly, did not sit well with the footballer. "Harry called David Beckham to repeat the accusation. Outraged, Beckham's truthful denials damaged their relationship," Bower claimed (via Us Weekly).
This was corroborated by an anonymous source, who told the Daily Mail that Prince Harry and Markle's suspicions were pretty much the final straw for their friendship. The Beckhams, who were once a part of Markle's welcoming committee in the U.K., were reportedly upset at the accusations flung at them. The insider dished to the outlet that David in particular was "absolutely bloody furious," and after the infamous phone call ended, their friendship did, too. "Any making up now is so unlikely," the insider noted.
Millie Mackintosh claims she was 'ghosted' by Meghan
Millie Mackintosh is another one of Meghan Markle's ex-friends who claimed that Markle gave her the cold shoulder after Prince Harry came into the picture. The "Made in Chelsea" star and Markle apparently met at a bar when the "Suits" alum was still a London newbie, with Mackintosh playing tour guide, showing Markle the ropes and the hottest spots in the city. "I definitely would say we were not best friends but when she was in town she would let me know and we would sometimes hang out," Mackintosh said in an episode of her "Mumlemmas & More" podcast.
But just when Mackintosh thought they were getting closer, Markle started dating royalty and their friendship abruptly ended. According to the reality star, she reached out to Markle during the media storm to check in on her, only to receive a message that was effectively a friendship breakup text. "[Meghan] just sent me this really abrupt message that was really unlike any of our communication before," she recalled. "But I did expect that we would stay in touch." Spoiler alert: They didn't, with Mackintosh saying that she was "ghosted."
Meanwhile, according to a source, it was Prince Harry himself who had advised his then-girlfriend to cut Mackintosh loose, tagging her as a bit of a gossip. "Harry warned Meghan off Millie," a source told Daily Mail. "He seemed to believe she was a blabbermouth and better off out of the loop."