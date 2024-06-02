Celebs Who Are No Longer Friends With Meghan Markle

Before Meghan Markle mingled with royalty, she was quite the social butterfly, maintaining a massive social circle packed with friends from Hollywood. However, over time, many of these relationships have reportedly fizzled out, leading to numerous rumored fallouts.

But those closest to Markle still sing her praises. Fashion designer Misha Nonoo dished to The New York Times that she's "the most generous and genuine person. She is a sister in the sense that if you are her friend, she will do anything for you." And director Silver Tree shared in an Instagram post that even though nearly everything about Markle's life has changed since her marriage to Prince Harry, she's still the same person to her core. "She's the friend who shares her all of her secrets with you, because despite having so many reasons to put walls up her heart remains as wide open as it always has been. This is Meg before she met H. This is Meg now."

But Markle's transition from Hollywood to royalty hasn't been without its friendship casualties. Relationship expert Kate Mansfield shared with The Mirror that she "outgrew" some of her celebrity friends due to diverging values and interests. "[These] profoundly and most certainly apply to Megan's journey into becoming a royal," she said. Tabloids, however, say otherwise. From the Beckhams to her former BFF Jessica Mulroney, Meghan's friendships have reportedly ended for a variety of reasons. Here's a rundown of which celebrities had been cut from Markle's inner circle, along with the reasons behind the friendship breakups.