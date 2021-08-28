Are Meghan Markle And Jessica Mulroney Still Friends?
Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was an actor, a lifestyle blogger, and a friend. And one of her closest friends, according to Us Weekly, was Jessica Mulroney. The fashion stylist and Markle apparently hit it off when they met at yoga and Pilates class back in 2011, per Cosmopolitan. The actor had moved to Toronto to play the role of legal diva Rachel Zane in "Suits." Us Weekly reports that the besties traveled together and often documenting snippets of their time together via social media.
Then, things seemingly went south when Sasha Exeter publicly called out Mulroney and accused her of "textbook white privilege." She said, "Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history. For her to threaten me — a single mom, a single black mom — during a racial pandemic blows my mind." Mulroney responded, "I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and center..."
Apparently, the duchess didn't like Mulroney using their friendship to defend her position to Exeter, Us Weekly reported. It seemed as if Mulroney and Markle's friendship had come to an end. However, the Daily Mail has new info about Markle and Mulroney's relationship.
Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney have been friends since 2011
Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney had been friends for nearly a decade when the stylist had a falling out with Sasha Exeter. Us Weekly reports that their friendship had cooled off after Mulroney seemingly used her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex in defense of Exeter's remarks that she was guilty of "textbook white privilege." Mulroney faced backlash and was fired from her job because of the incident, and Meghan seemed to keep her distance. However, columnist Richard Eden of the Daily Mail spilled the tea about Mulroney and Meghan's friendship. "A mutual friend tells me that they're still close pals," the writer claimed.
The source reportedly confirmed, "Meghan is in regular touch with Jessica," implying that their relationship seems to be on track. Mulroney reportedly also shared, "Just because it didn't happen on Instagram, doesn't mean it didn't happen."
Eden's source offered an explanation for Meghan and Mulroney's relationship, stating, "It's just difficult now they're in California and Jessica's in Toronto." Wonder how they managed to make it work when Meghan was in the U.K. and Mulroney was in Canada? Here's to lasting friendships, with or without the Atlantic between them.