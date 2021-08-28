Are Meghan Markle And Jessica Mulroney Still Friends?

Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was an actor, a lifestyle blogger, and a friend. And one of her closest friends, according to Us Weekly, was Jessica Mulroney. The fashion stylist and Markle apparently hit it off when they met at yoga and Pilates class back in 2011, per Cosmopolitan. The actor had moved to Toronto to play the role of legal diva Rachel Zane in "Suits." Us Weekly reports that the besties traveled together and often documenting snippets of their time together via social media.

Then, things seemingly went south when Sasha Exeter publicly called out Mulroney and accused her of "textbook white privilege." She said, "Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history. For her to threaten me — a single mom, a single black mom — during a racial pandemic blows my mind." Mulroney responded, "I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and center..."

Apparently, the duchess didn't like Mulroney using their friendship to defend her position to Exeter, Us Weekly reported. It seemed as if Mulroney and Markle's friendship had come to an end. However, the Daily Mail has new info about Markle and Mulroney's relationship.