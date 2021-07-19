Meghan Markle's Friend Jessica Mulroney Reveals Shocking Detail About Her Royal Wedding Dress

Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle have been friends for several years. Jessica, who works as a stylist, got to work with Markle on "Suits," – she helped pick out the wedding dress that Meghan's character, Rachel Zane, wore on Meghan's last episode of the show, according to Us Weekly. Over the years, the women have built a strong friendship, doing all the things that best girl friends do, from going on vacation together, to collaborating on outfits, and even supporting each other's significant others; back in 2017, Mulroney attended the Invictus Games — that Prince Harry founded — with Meghan, according to Vanity Fair.

Jessica has been on-hand for some of the biggest moments in Meghan's life. Not only was she a guest at Meghan's 2018 wedding, but the Duchess of Sussex actually asked Jessica's daughter, Ivy, to be a bridesmaid in the wedding, according to Town & Country. Of course, she accepted! Flash forward to July 2021, and Jessica has shared some new details about the dress that she wore to Meghan and Harry's wedding reception. And something she shared is actually quite shocking! Keep reading to find out what Jessica just revealed.