Meghan Markle's Friend Jessica Mulroney Just Shared A Cryptic Post

Meghan Markle's (former?) friend Jessica Mulroney got pretty cryptic once again on Instagram on June 27 with a post some fans are speculating may potentially be aimed at the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan and Mulroney were famously close for many years, and the two regularly appeared on each other's Instagram feeds before the former deleted her account when things got serious with her now husband, Prince Harry. However, things appeared to take a turn between Meghan and her once best friend around June 2020 after the latter faced some serious criticism.

The stylist and TV personality was infamously called out on social media by Sasha Exeter. Exeter claimed in a lengthy Instagram video that Mulroney "took offence" to one of her posts about the Black Lives Matter Movement following the death of George Floyd. She said Mulroney had engaged in "very problematic behaviours and antics" and even claimed she had sent her "a threat in writing" while using her "white privilege."

As a result, Mulroney issued a public apology on Instagram, though both ABC and CTV cut ties with her as a result of the scandal. CTV pulled her show, "I Do, Redo" from the schedules, while her contributor role on ABC's "Good Morning America" came to an end (via Vanity Fair).

