Meghan Markle's Friend Shares A Cryptic Message After Prince Harry's Latest Interview

Looks like after several centuries of effing around, the royal family has finally found out — thanks to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new scorched Earth PR strategy. Nearly three months after the now-infamous Oprah Winfrey interview with both Meghan and Harry, the prince opened up to Oprah on his new docuseries with the TV host, "The Me You Don't See," which is focused on mental health.

In this sit-down, Harry may have been even more forthcoming — opening up about how his family treated his wife's mental health struggles as well as his own, including some of his own regrets, and how he came to the realization that he needed help as well. "I quickly established that if this relationship was going to work, that I was going to have to deal with my past because there was anger there — and it wasn't anger at her, it was just anger," Harry said. "And she recognized it. She saw it."

We know the royal family is probably not thrilled that Harry keeps talking about how much he says they failed him and his family. But now, it looks like a friend from Meghan's past on-and-off-again best friend Jessica Mulroney may have posted some thoughts of her own.