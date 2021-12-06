Prince William Is Still Cringing Over Taylor Swift. Here's Why

There are many reasons to love Prince William, but one of his most outstanding qualities has to be giving back to the community. The Duke of Cambridge is involved with a wide range of charities, and he often uses his celebrity status for fundraising and charity, much like his late mother, Princess Diana, and the royals who came before them. Look to the Stars reports that William is involved with at least 30 different charities, including UNICEF, Help for Heroes, and Tusk Trust — to name just a few. Kate Middleton has also followed in her husband's footsteps regarding charity work, and even if it is part of their royal duties, royal watchers love to see such a high-profile pair so dedicated to helping those in need.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous couple gave a whopping $2 million to mental health groups and frontline workers per The Royal Foundation, proving that their kindness knows no bounds. "Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19, but we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health," William told reporters, adding that the donation would help "ten leading charities continue their crucial work."

During these charity events, William has rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and he once found himself in a cringe-worthy situation.