Justin Trudeau's Ex-Wife Sophie Grégoire Achieved What Katy Perry Never Will
Katy Perry may be one of the best-selling female artists of all time, but her popularity has been in free fall. She knows that and is apparently salty. During a Lifetimes Tour show in Chicago in May, she had a jarring response to the crowd's cheers that suggested as much. "Well, I thought I was the most hated person on the internet. I think that's false," she said. Perry's split from Orlando Bloom, and her rumored relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau soon after, didn't help matters.
Perry didn't get the same sympathy as Trudeau's ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, following their separation in 2023. To communications expert Amy Prenner, founder of The Prenner Group, that isn't surprising. "The difference in how Katy Perry and Sophie Grégoire are being perceived really comes down to relatability and authenticity," she told Nicki Swift. Perry has indeed faced controversy surrounding her lack of humility. For example, people had lots to say about her presence in the splashy Blue Origin flight into space in April.
Perry's shady side was called out when she celebrated the feat on Instagram. "Stop branding privilege as achievement. It is very embarrassing," one social media user wrote on the post. The pop star also drew criticism for partnering up with controversial producer Dr. Luke, who's been in a years-long legal fight with Kesha over allegations that include sexual abuse, for her 2024 album, "143." Grégoire, on the other hand, has been lauded by the public for embracing vulnerability in her life post-split.
While Katy Perry seems out of touch, Sophie Gregoire offers relatability
The main difference between the public's reaction to Katy Perry's split from Orlando Bloom and Sophie Gregóire's split from Justin Trudeau is the way they relate to their followers. "Sophie has built her reputation around causes that resonate deeply — mental health, women's empowerment, family — and she presents herself in a very grounded, approachable way," expert Amy Prenner told Nicki Swift. "People see her and feel like they know her, and that builds admiration and trust."
Gregóire uses her social media platforms mainly to promote mental health awareness, a theme that invites her followers to relate and open up. In 2024, she released her memoir, "Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other," which details her past struggles and the lessons she learned from them. "You should be given an honorary degree in psychology! You impart such insight and wisdom. Thank you," one Instagram user raved.
Perry takes a different approach, one that often creates a disconnect between her and the public. "She's larger-than-life, highly commercialized, and often judged by her fashion, headlines, or relationships instead of her artistry or philanthropic work," Prenner said. "That can create distance with audiences." She could turn that around, though it would require changes to how she presents herself. "By leaning into vulnerability, showcasing the values she cares about outside of music, and being more transparent about where she is in her life today, she can remind people that behind the pop star persona is a real woman with depth," Prenner explained.