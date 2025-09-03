Justin Trudeau's Ex-Wife Sophie Grégoire Achieved What Katy Perry Never Will

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Katy Perry may be one of the best-selling female artists of all time, but her popularity has been in free fall. She knows that and is apparently salty. During a Lifetimes Tour show in Chicago in May, she had a jarring response to the crowd's cheers that suggested as much. "Well, I thought I was the most hated person on the internet. I think that's false," she said. Perry's split from Orlando Bloom, and her rumored relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau soon after, didn't help matters.

Perry didn't get the same sympathy as Trudeau's ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, following their separation in 2023. To communications expert Amy Prenner, founder of The Prenner Group, that isn't surprising. "The difference in how Katy Perry and Sophie Grégoire are being perceived really comes down to relatability and authenticity," she told Nicki Swift. Perry has indeed faced controversy surrounding her lack of humility. For example, people had lots to say about her presence in the splashy Blue Origin flight into space in April.

Perry's shady side was called out when she celebrated the feat on Instagram. "Stop branding privilege as achievement. It is very embarrassing," one social media user wrote on the post. The pop star also drew criticism for partnering up with controversial producer Dr. Luke, who's been in a years-long legal fight with Kesha over allegations that include sexual abuse, for her 2024 album, "143." Grégoire, on the other hand, has been lauded by the public for embracing vulnerability in her life post-split.