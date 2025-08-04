Orlando Bloom's Instagram Move Hints That His Katy Perry Split Is Messier Than We Realized

Not long after Katy Perry became an "astronaut" and felt "super connected to love," she and Orlando Bloom announced they were canceling their engagement and going their separate ways, though they will continue to co-parent their daughter, Daisy. And because the internet loves to obsess over celebrities' love lives, there have now been rumblings that Perry is in a rumored relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who separated from wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023.

According to People, a source said Perry and Trudeau "are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes." Both parties have demanding schedules, personally and professionally, so a full-blown romance might never happen. The source also noted, "They have a lot in common." While people online had a field day with this news, Bloom decided to be cheeky with a comment he left on an Instagram post from satirical website The Onion.

In the photo, a fake news story showed Bloom and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel eating dinner together, presumably on a date. This is clearly poking fun at Perry and Trudeau, and Bloom was having the last laugh. He commented with three clapping emojis. Perry and Bloom's relationship always felt off and he appears fine with moving on since it seems like his ex-fiancée has done the same.