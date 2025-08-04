Orlando Bloom's Instagram Move Hints That His Katy Perry Split Is Messier Than We Realized
Not long after Katy Perry became an "astronaut" and felt "super connected to love," she and Orlando Bloom announced they were canceling their engagement and going their separate ways, though they will continue to co-parent their daughter, Daisy. And because the internet loves to obsess over celebrities' love lives, there have now been rumblings that Perry is in a rumored relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who separated from wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023.
According to People, a source said Perry and Trudeau "are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes." Both parties have demanding schedules, personally and professionally, so a full-blown romance might never happen. The source also noted, "They have a lot in common." While people online had a field day with this news, Bloom decided to be cheeky with a comment he left on an Instagram post from satirical website The Onion.
In the photo, a fake news story showed Bloom and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel eating dinner together, presumably on a date. This is clearly poking fun at Perry and Trudeau, and Bloom was having the last laugh. He commented with three clapping emojis. Perry and Bloom's relationship always felt off and he appears fine with moving on since it seems like his ex-fiancée has done the same.
Orlando Bloom may be taking the split harder than his ex
It's nice to see the "Pirates of the Carribean" star having a laugh since there have been subtle signs Orlando Bloom is taking the breakup harder than Katy Perry. While she's out living her best life on her "Lifetimes" tour and seeming genuinely happy on Instagram, Bloom posted a carousel of Carl Jung quotes that seem to indicate he's not having a great time right now. One quip was, "People will do anything, no matter how absurd, to avoid facing their own souls." Is Bloom referring to his ex? Another quote he shared read, "We are not what happened to us, we are what we choose to become." It's giving middle-aged divorced aunt drunk on Facebook energy.
However, Bloom did hide a snapshot of him with Perry, their daughter Daisy, and son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, in a photo dump on Instagram that was posted a few days after the breakup announcement. He turned off the comments on that post, though, which probably meant he didn't want to hear about his failed relationship from online trolls.
Their split really doesn't come as a huge surprise since there were signs the relationship may not last. Moreover, the duo shared a passionless kiss at the 2024 VMAs that had fans wondering what was up, though at the time, body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown, CSP, told Nicki Swift that the lackluster smooch was probably more because of Perry's dress instead of the couple's lack of passion for each other.