Body Language Expert Spills Why Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Firework Fizzled At 2024 VMAs

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are no strangers to turning heads with their PDA on the red carpet, but their appearance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards left fans puzzled. While the couple did share a kiss, it lacked the usual spark — or fireworks, if you will — that many of us have come to expect. But before you think there's trouble in paradise, a body language expert assured us that it wasn't a relationship issue — it was the dress. Apparently, Perry's outfit wasn't exactly made for some good 'ol smooching.

The 2024 VMAs were a big deal for Perry, marking her return to the MTV stage after nearly a decade away. The "California Gurls" singer notably took a break from the limelight to focus on motherhood and pressed pause on her music career. But speaking with People, Perry made it clear she's ready for her comeback, and she's got plenty up her sleeve. "I feel good. I've had my daughter and it's changed my whole life," she dished. "I feel a sense of wholeness and more grounded. I'm writing songs from a place of feeling truly empowered. Feeling truly connected to my feminine divine. It's changed my life for the better."

Perry was also honored with the prestigious VMA Vanguard Award — a solid reminder that she's still a force to be reckoned with in the music world. And as for her and Bloom? There's no drama here. Their slightly awkward red carpet moment may have raised a few eyebrows, but no need to panic — their relationship is still going strong.