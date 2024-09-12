Body Language Expert Spills Why Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Firework Fizzled At 2024 VMAs
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are no strangers to turning heads with their PDA on the red carpet, but their appearance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards left fans puzzled. While the couple did share a kiss, it lacked the usual spark — or fireworks, if you will — that many of us have come to expect. But before you think there's trouble in paradise, a body language expert assured us that it wasn't a relationship issue — it was the dress. Apparently, Perry's outfit wasn't exactly made for some good 'ol smooching.
Katy Perry arriving on the black carpet of the #VMAs. #KatyVMAVanguard. pic.twitter.com/a52irWFzQP
— Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) September 11, 2024
The 2024 VMAs were a big deal for Perry, marking her return to the MTV stage after nearly a decade away. The "California Gurls" singer notably took a break from the limelight to focus on motherhood and pressed pause on her music career. But speaking with People, Perry made it clear she's ready for her comeback, and she's got plenty up her sleeve. "I feel good. I've had my daughter and it's changed my whole life," she dished. "I feel a sense of wholeness and more grounded. I'm writing songs from a place of feeling truly empowered. Feeling truly connected to my feminine divine. It's changed my life for the better."
Perry was also honored with the prestigious VMA Vanguard Award — a solid reminder that she's still a force to be reckoned with in the music world. And as for her and Bloom? There's no drama here. Their slightly awkward red carpet moment may have raised a few eyebrows, but no need to panic — their relationship is still going strong.
It's not them, it's Katy Perry's dress
You probably don't have to brace yourself for any Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom breakup headlines. Despite their awkward red carpet behavior, everything's peachy between the two, according to body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown, CSP. In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, she suggests their cringy red carpet appearance might've been a bit rehearsed, all thanks to Perry's over-the-top outfit.
"Great couples are tight on the red carpet, like they're glued together. The problem here is that she's covered in some kind of grease. I think this is rehearsed and he's not getting close enough to step on her dress," Brown explained, adding that their subtle signals show they're still very much in love. "They are looking at each other deeply in the eye, to make up for not being that close. They are trying to figure out what to do with their hands. And with all of the other unusual choices, it adds to the awkwardness. They aren't quite together on their little routine."
Orlando Bloom introduces his partner Katy Perry for her Video Vanguard award moment at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/93QStfyXvl
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 12, 2024
If that analysis wasn't convincing enough, Bloom took to the stage to present Perry with her Vanguard award, delivering a speech that left everyone and their mother swooning. "You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson," he said. "You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light, and her unique sense of humor to every song she writes and music video she creates. I know her as a mother, as a partner who brings that same love and joy to our family." If that's not a sign that the love is still very much alive, we don't know what is!