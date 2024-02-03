Why Katy Perry Doesn't Release Music Anymore

Take one look at the charts in the late 2000s and 2010s, and you'll see Katy Perry all over them. It wasn't too long ago when she quickly reached superstar status, her name becoming synonymous with chart-topping hits. In 2011, just a few years after she got her big break, she managed to tie Michael Jackson's record of having five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Perry didn't stop there — she continued to dominate the music scene, eventually accumulating an impressive total of nine No. 1 hits. However, come the 2020s, there came a California Girl-sized hole in music. Perry seemed to vanish from the charts, with fans wondering why she hasn't bothered to release bops in years.

The concept of a hiatus is not uncommon in the music industry, of course, but Perry appears to have done so without warning. This is not her first break, though. In 2017, Perry deliberately took time off from her whirlwind music career and chose to prioritize her well-being. "I've done a lot of work lately in the past year on my mental health, on my spiritual and emotional side," she told Footwear News at the time. "I've been on the road for, like, 10 years, so I'm just going to chill. I'm not going to go straight into making another record."

Perry made a brief comeback with the release of her album "Smile" in 2020, and then it was crickets. But the "I Kissed a Girl" singer assured fans that she hasn't ghosted them.