Tomi Lahren's Frozen Robot Face Has Her Looking More Pulled Than Lauren Sánchez Bezos
Tomi Lahren, blink twice if you need help. Conservative talking head Lahren got everyone talking on August 27, but probably not for the reasons she had hoped. While appearing on an episode of "Hannity," Lahren took both California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to task for not giving thanks to President Donald Trump. "Thank goodness for President Trump when those riots were breaking out, with the immigration riots and the like. Thank goodness that President Trump came in to save that city," she declared.
Lahren: Thank goodness for President Trump when those riots were breaking out—Trump came in to save that city. He's never gotten a thank you from Mayor Karen Bass or Gavin Newsom and he never will. pic.twitter.com/aWV2v47JZd
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2025
Unfortunately for Lahren, many viewers at home couldn't help but notice the way her face appeared frozen and robotic — maybe even giving Lauren Sánchez Bezos' notoriously frozen face a run for its money. "Why is it they all look like stepford wives[?]," one Twitter user asked. Meanwhile, another tweeted, "She looks like she is in pain whenever she talks." Sadly, this isn't the first time Tomi Lahren has been put on blast for her apparent plastic surgery that ages her horribly.
One expert tends to agree that Tomi Lahren has had a little somethin' somethin' done
In February, an expert even weighed in on Lahren's transformation amid all of the plastic surgery rumors to our sister site, The List. "There are two elements that stand out in this transformation: her face shape changed from round to triangular (the base of this triangle would be at the level of her eyes and vertex on the chin), and there is an increased definition on her jawline," cosmetic expert Dr. Mariano Busso spilled about Lahren's overdone face changes, while also carefully noting that Lahren was not their patient. According to Busso, Lahren's "dramatic face change" could be a result of "a combination of neck liposuction and lower face lift" or something less invasive, like an "injection with Kybella or Emface submentum."
In March 2024, Bravo star Brittany Cartwright got candid about her own experience with liposuction in her chin and its subsequent temporarily unpleasant side effects. "For majority of the season, it's going to look like whenever I'm upset or something, that I've got, like, a frowning face," Cartwright explained during an episode of the "When Reality Hits" podcast. "... I had to literally put my finger on my bottom lip so that I could speak because my bottom lip would not move up and down." Cartwright has also admitted to having Kybella done as well. Could it be that liposuction is really to blame for Lahren's increasingly robotic mug? We may never know.