Fox News Host Tomi Lahren's Apparent New Plastic Surgery Ages Her Horribly
Blonde firebrand and Fox News host Tomi Lahren has made a name for herself through making bold claims — like the time she tried to compare Black Lives Matter to the KKK on "The Daily Show," which helps explain why so many celebrities can't stand Lahren and her antics. However, since getting her start as a loud mouthpiece for conservatives at the age of 21, Lahren is now pushing up against a new foe: her own aging features. While it's natural for many in the entertainment industry to get routine maintenance (and then deny it), Lahren's recent transformation has left her looking nearly unrecognizable.
During a segment with the shady Sean Hannity, there was something different about Lahren; or, rather, there was a lot different about her. In the clip, which was shared to Instagram, Lahren appears to be in the early stages of morphing into Lara Trump. With her newly chiseled chin and smooth forehead, Lahren, who is only 32, eerily looks much older than she really is. While Botox can be used at most any age, many doctors have recommended against utilizing it too early. Dr. Maryam Zamani of the Cadogan Clinic in London told Refinery29 that getting wrinkles "usually starts in your 30s," meaning using Botox too young could end up restricting expressive muscles and (ironically) make someone appear older — especially since the most common age for Botox use is between 35-50, which is still older than Lahren.
Tomi Lahren can't outrun the plastic surgery rumors
It's safe to say that, over the years, Tomi Lahren's appearance has shifted, which is common and happens to everyone. However, when Lahren came out of the woodwork with a significantly slimmed down face and more angled jawline, many began to wonder what type of work she might've had done. Even the experts found Lahren's face could have undergone some cosmetic procedures, suggesting her newly revamped look had some help.
On the rare occasion that Lahren goes makeup free, her features are stunning and more pronounced. Even in throwback photos, it's pretty clear that her nose has undergone a bit of shapeshifting. There's plenty of things we don't know about Lahren, and the extent to which she's gotten injections or gone under the knife is one of them. It's well within her rights to alter her look as she sees fit, even if it is jarring to no longer fully recognize her while she's on the air. Perhaps she's simply trying to run away from her past full of name-calling and insulting teenagers (like the time she tried to make fun of the March For Our Lives on X). Drastically altering her appearance would certainly be one way to do it.