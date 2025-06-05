Fox News Host Tomi Lahren's Apparent New Plastic Surgery Ages Her Horribly

Blonde firebrand and Fox News host Tomi Lahren has made a name for herself through making bold claims — like the time she tried to compare Black Lives Matter to the KKK on "The Daily Show," which helps explain why so many celebrities can't stand Lahren and her antics. However, since getting her start as a loud mouthpiece for conservatives at the age of 21, Lahren is now pushing up against a new foe: her own aging features. While it's natural for many in the entertainment industry to get routine maintenance (and then deny it), Lahren's recent transformation has left her looking nearly unrecognizable.

During a segment with the shady Sean Hannity, there was something different about Lahren; or, rather, there was a lot different about her. In the clip, which was shared to Instagram, Lahren appears to be in the early stages of morphing into Lara Trump. With her newly chiseled chin and smooth forehead, Lahren, who is only 32, eerily looks much older than she really is. While Botox can be used at most any age, many doctors have recommended against utilizing it too early. Dr. Maryam Zamani of the Cadogan Clinic in London told Refinery29 that getting wrinkles "usually starts in your 30s," meaning using Botox too young could end up restricting expressive muscles and (ironically) make someone appear older — especially since the most common age for Botox use is between 35-50, which is still older than Lahren.

