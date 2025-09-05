Red Flags In Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz's Marriage That Scream Toxic

Brooklyn Beckham was only 23 when he married 27-year-old Nicola Peltz in a star-studded wedding ceremony in April 2022, after three whirlwind years as a couple. Even so, their age difference seems like a tiny blip when stacked against the other, more concerning red flags in their marriage that pretty much scream toxic. For starters, there was the drama between Peltz and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, that reportedly caused tension within the family and led to Brooklyn distancing himself from his own parents — a decision that didn't sit well with many. "You didn't get where you are today without your parents. Shame that you're ungrateful now and biting the same hands that fed you," an Instagram user told Brooklyn. Another said, "It's funny. Because both of these nepo babies would be nothing without their parents."

The rift has also given rise to speculation that Peltz is controlling Brooklyn and has come between him and his parents. "Nicola is outspoken, and that is what has caused tension with his parents," a source told Us Weekly. "She will defend Brooklyn a lot and is defensive." Proving his loyalty lies with Peltz, Brooklyn is said to consistently side with his wife, further widening the gap between him and his family.

Reportedly, tensions began during wedding planning when Peltz kept Victoria out of the loop when making big decisions for the ceremony. "Things never really got smoothed over, and ... the tension is still present," the insider stressed. But the drama with the Beckhams is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the red flags in Peltz and Brooklyn's marriage.