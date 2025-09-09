Is Vanessa Bryant Secretly Engaged? All Eyes Are On Her Rumored New Man

Vanessa Bryant's decision to pursue love again is honestly her business alone, especially after Bryant faced a remarkable tragedy when losing not only her husband, Kobe Bryant, but their daughter, Gianna Bryant, as well. However, that hasn't stopped people from getting into heated online debates about whether or not Vanessa dating again is a positive thing or disrespectful to her late husband.

On Reddit, for example, one user argued that Vanessa's love life should not be up for discussion. "IMO people need to know less about one another and worry about themselves and things that affect their lives," they wrote. "It's no one else's business whether she's dating anyone else or pregnant. I wish her happiness and health for her and family." A second user came to Vanessa's defense, writing, "It's been 5 years, it's not like this was only months to a year after the accident. She's allowed to move on. Anyone should be able to do this, just because she's possibly pregnant and has a new man, doesn't mean she won't forever love Kobe and Gigi, I'm sure she still grieves everyday."

Meanwhile, a third user pointed out the double standard between men and woman. "Nah you're right I saw some guys posting about her not being loyal and went WTF it's been 5 years..." they wrote. "They do not give this much hate to guys who's wife die and he moves on like d**n you just can not win in this world."