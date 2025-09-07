Where The Bachelorette's Most Hated Contestants Are Now

"The Bachelorette" premiered on ABC back in 2003 as a spinoff of the network's wildly popular dating show, "The Bachelor." Over the past two decades, viewers have watched some of the most beautiful love stories unfold. On the flip side, however, they have also seen some of the wildest television moments and have witnessed some men become the most hated on television. It's true, "The Bachelorette" has been the starting point for quite a few real-life villains. From men with girlfriends back home to guys going on the show for the wrong reasons, we've truly seen it all.

This walk down memory lane will undoubtedly have you remembering some of the best to ever do it. And by best, we mean worst. Either way, we're taking a look back at some of the guys who made the show tough to watch at times, and we'll tell you what they have been up to in the years following their cable TV fame.

Some are still in the spotlight, while others have chosen to live their lives more privately — and for good reason. While some of these guys have learned from their mistakes and seemingly turned a new leaf, it seems as though some of the others just haven't gotten there yet.