Where The Bachelorette's Most Hated Contestants Are Now
"The Bachelorette" premiered on ABC back in 2003 as a spinoff of the network's wildly popular dating show, "The Bachelor." Over the past two decades, viewers have watched some of the most beautiful love stories unfold. On the flip side, however, they have also seen some of the wildest television moments and have witnessed some men become the most hated on television. It's true, "The Bachelorette" has been the starting point for quite a few real-life villains. From men with girlfriends back home to guys going on the show for the wrong reasons, we've truly seen it all.
This walk down memory lane will undoubtedly have you remembering some of the best to ever do it. And by best, we mean worst. Either way, we're taking a look back at some of the guys who made the show tough to watch at times, and we'll tell you what they have been up to in the years following their cable TV fame.
Some are still in the spotlight, while others have chosen to live their lives more privately — and for good reason. While some of these guys have learned from their mistakes and seemingly turned a new leaf, it seems as though some of the others just haven't gotten there yet.
Chad Johnson is an entrepreneur and rarely uses social media
Chad Johnson was once the most hated man on reality television. He made his reality TV debut on JoJo Fletcher's season of "The Bachelorette" — a show that Johnson never stood a chance on — and he made his mark fairly early on. From calling Fletcher's other suitors "immature" to being overly aggressive and even threatening another cast member, Johnson played the part of villain extra well. Following his time on "The Bachelorette," Johnson went on to appear on "Bachelor in Paradise," but ended up getting sent home night one due to his behavior. He also appeared on "Celebrity Big Brother U.K.," making it to the finale and finishing the show in fifth place.
In 2020, Johnson was arrested in Los Angeles after a fight with his then-girlfriend, Annalise Mishler. Johnson took to Instagram (via People) to explain what happened from his perspective, blaming alcohol for things getting out of hand. In the now deleted post, Johnson said that he "never laid hands on a woman anytime in his life" and issued an apology for Mishler. Johnson agreed to a plea deal that carried a sentence of 36 months of probation after being charged with corporal injury, battery, trespassing, and vandalism.
That same year, Johnson shared his plans for going into adult content, setting up an OnlyFans account and planning a move to Las Vegas to capitalize on his "crazy high sex drive," according to his interview with the Daily Mail. It's unknown how the adult entertainment industry worked out for Johnson — who still has an OnlyFans account. His Instagram is filled with photos of his ripped body, and he calls himself an entrepreneur in his bio.
Juan Pablo Galavis works as a sports agent
"It's okay." Who could forget these two words that Juan Pablo Galavis said dozens of times during his tenure on "The Bachelor" franchise? Galavis first appeared on "Bachelorette" Season 9 to woo Desiree Hartsock, but people really started despising him after he became "The Bachelor" for its 18th season. In 2014, The Cut dubbed him "the worst Bachelor in history."
While things didn't work out between him and winner Nikki Ferrell, Galavis would go on to find love outside of reality television. About two years after "The Bachelor" aired, Galavis started dating Venezuelan model and TV host Osmariel Villalobos. The two tied the knot in 2017, but split two years later. "The happy endings in the stories of Disney are my favorites and I grew up yearning to marry a prince, have a beautiful home, a family and eventually a HAPPY ENDING, even though my marriage was not," Villalobos said on Instagram at the time (via Us Weekly). "I thank God for letting me live this experience and to continue staying in my hope that at some point, be able to live that fairy tale."
Flash forward six years and Galavis appears to be living his best life, at least, that's what his social media suggests. He works as a FIFA License Football Agent for RedWine Sports, a position he's held since 2019. He's incredibly close to his daughter from a previous relationship, Camila "Cami" Galavis, who auditioned for "American Idol" in 2024. She punched her ticket to Hollywood, but didn't make it very far, perhaps due to her young age, 14, at the time.
Kalon McMahon works as a consultant and spends his free time playing golf
Kalon McMahon won over exactly zero hearts when he told Season 8 Bachelorette Emily Maynard that her young daughter, Ricki, was "baggage." After being sent home by the blonde beauty, McMahon left his reality television days in the dust. Now, more than a decade later, McMahon is in a relationship with realtor Emily Lottman and often shares photos of their adventures together on his Instagram account.
In 2021, McMahon relocated from Los Angeles to Texas, where he launched AROMER Alternative Investments and IRLyfe Creations. He works as a consultant — offering his expertise in a variety of fields from finance to real estate — and an investor, launching IRLyfe, which allows clients to "explore buying and selling real estate with crypto," per his personal website.
Additionally, McMahon has contributed to Forbes, penned "a children's book for adults" titled, "Doge Goes to the Moon," and has done some philanthropy work, specifically with BASE Projects. McMahon also established his "50/50 Pledge," which dictates that his projects must donate 50% of its profits to one of his preferred charities; Austin Pets Alive, Citizens For Animal Protection, Storybook Rescues, and Community First Village. When McMahon is not working, he's probably playing golf, as seen in the multitude of social media posts featuring him on the golf course.
Nick Viall is a dad with a very successful podcast
Nick Viall has quite the comeback story. After spending years of his life as a controversial Bachelor/ette player, Viall is now a family man — complete with a wife and beautiful baby girl — and a successful podcaster. Viall seemed to be a serial TV dater back in the day, first appearing on Season 10 with Andi Dorfman as "The Bachelorette" before joining Kaitlyn Bristowe's season — with whom Viall had a tumultuous relationship – and he finished as the runner-up on both. He was then cast on Season 3 of "Bachelor in Paradise" before he was given an opportunity to hand out roses on his own season of "The Bachelor."
The reality star has found both love and success since his days on the ABC franchise. Viall was first romantically linked to then-girlfriend Natalie Joy in 2019, taking the relationship public the next year. The two got engaged in 2023, and, that same year, Viall and Joy shared that they were expecting their first child together. River Rose made them a family of three in February 2024 and was the guest of honor at their wedding three months later.
As for how Viall and Joy met, she slid into his DMs. "It was very romantic," Viall said on an episode of his "Viall Files" podcast. "We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got to a point where she was like, 'I want to date,' and I was kind of like, 'I don't know' ... She just was like, 'Okay, this is what I want. It's fine, no big deal, but I'm gonna go do my thing,' and she did, and I was like, 'What?!' ... She went and showed me exactly what I'd be missing." In addition to a successful personal life, Viall has also had great success as a podcast host, which has opened the door for additional opportunities. For example, Viall hosted the reunion for "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," which aired in July 2025.
Luke Parker is a family man who loves Jesus
Luke Parker was on Hannah Brown's season of "The Bachelorette" and is easily one of the biggest villains in the history of the show. After receiving the first impression rose, Parker and Brown continued developing their relationship, but Parker began getting territorial and tensions rose in the Bachelor mansion. Brown ended up sending Parker home after the two got into a heated exchange about the Fantasy Suite.
Flash forward six years, and Parker has a whole new life. He married his wife, Jennifer, in 2023, and the couple welcomed their son Judah in 2024. "Two years of marriage and 6 months of being parents. Happy Anniversary, my love, what a fun life we get to share. I love the people we're becoming ... love you forever," Jennifer captioned an Instagram post in February 2025. Three months later, the Parkers announced they were expecting their second baby — another boy — who is due in the fall of 2025.
Outside of being a husband and a father, Parker is also the Director of Spiritual Leadership for Get Strong Ministries. When he isn't on dad duty, you can find Parker in the gym. He's an athlete who competes in various CrossFit competitions, and he's dedicated to health and wellness as evidenced by his Instagram feed.
Jed Wyatt is married with a baby on the way
Here's another guy from Hannah Brown's dating history on "The Bachelorette," but this one received the final rose. Jed Wyatt wasn't too much of a villain while vying for Brown's love, but things truly shifted following the former couple's engagement at the end of Season 15. Wyatt was accused of having a girlfriend just before leaving to film "The Bachelorette." "This is not the future I expected. I'm going through a lot of emotions right now. I'm mad, I'm sad. And other days I'm like, 'What just happened to me?'" Brown told People after ending her engagement. Wyatt apologized to Brown in the aftermath, but the two went their separate ways.
It wasn't the end of the road for Wyatt, however. He eventually met fitness trainer Ellen Decker, and the pair's relationship blossomed into something really special. Wyatt proposed to Decker in July 2022, and they tied the knot two year later in Tennessee. "The best day of our lives and the beginning of this new chapter together," Decker captioned a joint Instagram post following the couple's wedding. In March 2025, Wyatt and Decker announced they were expecting their first child together.
Wyatt has also had a lot of success professionally speaking. In 2022, he launched a company called BootSnake. "If you're someone who has taped, tied, or cut your boots just to have them fit a little better with slim jeans or pants, I believe you will love this product," he captioned an Instagram post at the time. Wyatt launched his own podcast in 2021 called "Jed Talks" and, of course, he's still playing country music.
Justin Rego appears to work as a bartender and keeps a low profile
Longtime "Bachelorette" fans will probably (reluctantly) remember Justin "Rated R" Rego from Ali Fedotowsky's season. He was given the infamous villain edit, though there probably wasn't too much editing going on. The whole issue with Rego was that he allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he was on the show.
However, after being confronted by Fedotowsky and walking off the show, Rego denied the storyline altogether. "I was not in a relationship before I went on the show and I am still single now," he said in a candid Facebook post that his since been deleted (via Bustle). "I went on the show to experience an opportunity with possibilities of meeting the love of my life ... the producers of 'The Bachelorette' took this experience that was supposed to be an amazing moment that I will never forget, and made it into a living hell for me," he added. Years later, Rego admitted that he had someone special back home while he was filming Season 6, but she wasn't technically his girlfriend at the time.
Following his stint on reality television, Rego has all but disappeared from the online world. He doesn't appear to have any public-facing social media accounts and very little is known about what he's up to in 2025. However, if you look deep enough, there are some clues. As of 2021, Rego was working as a bartender in Toronto. He was named TorontoNightclub.com's Bartender of the Month in April 2017. In an interview with the outlet, Rego was asked what quotes he was known for. His response? "Everything happens for a reason" and "Don't cry about it, Just figure it out."
Wes Hayden released a country music album in 2022
Wes Hayden was on Jillian Harris' season of "The Bachelorette" and was also rumored to have a girlfriend back home. Hayden was forced to defend himself, but things didn't end up working out between him and Harris. The hate from viewers was extreme. "People are saying things and they don't even know me," Hayden told the New York Daily News in an article that has since been deleted (via Extra). "It's hurtful that they have a perception that isn't true. They edited and clipped me. They were basically creating a character from the beginning. I didn't have a girlfriend when I went on, I don't have one now," he added.
Since his time on the small screen, Hayden has been focused on one thing — and that's music. In March 2022, Hayden released a self-titled country album that consists of 11 tracks. He isn't super active on social media, but when he does post on Instagram, you can expect to see photos of his pitbull, inspiring quotes, or just photos of him living his best life. In June 2025, Hayden shared a photo of his time at a skate park. "When you're in your late 40s & still thrashin with your cuz," he captioned the Instagram post.
Ian Thomson works as a recruiter and stays off social media completely
Ian Thomson rubbed everyone the wrong way, including Kaitlyn Bristowe, when he voiced his opinion that she only agreed to do the show so that she could "make out with dudes on TV" before eliminating himself. Thomson apologized on the "Men Tell All" special that aired before the finale. "I'm sorry to America, and I'm sorry to people in the audience that were offended by things that I said, because that's not a representation of who I am. And I'm really sorry and I really apologize," he said (via Us Weekly).
Following his short-lived time on reality television, Thomson went back to life as it was before he dated Bristowe. According to his LinkedIn profile, Thomson, who graduated from Princeton University, is a partner at One Bridge Partners, a job he began in 2018. He describes himself as a "headhunter" in the San Francisco area. "Through my profession, I have demonstrated the ability to develop effective networking strategies, establish interpersonal relationships across cultures, and evaluate top-tier candidates on behalf of prestigious individuals and brands," his profile reads, in part. Thomson does not appear to have any social media accounts.
Jamie Skaar has been leaning more into life and leaning less on social media to tell his story
Jamie Skaar caused major drama in the Bachelor Mansion while getting to know Michelle Young. Despite having an early connection with "The Bachelorette " herself, Skaar seemed to have a problem when Young gave a rose to fell contestant Joe Coleman on a group date. Skaar decided to ask Young about her relationship with Coleman, whom she knew outside of the show. He told her that a number of guys in the house were concerned about it and questioned her honesty. He then told Young that he heard rumors that she was already "boo'd up" before inking a deal to hand out roses. Naturally, this greatly upset Young, who sent Skaar home shortly thereafter.
On Instagram, Skaar refers to himself as an entrepreneur. Though he's not super active on the platform, Skaar seems to have grown since his time on television, based on his posts about mental health and overall wellness. "Personally being open, vulnerable and the deep dive into understanding my emotions and thoughts isn't always the most easy or comfortable experience. But I do know that when I do growth and connection have blossomed from that," he captioned an Instagram post in 2022.
Bentley Williams got remarried and welcomed another child
Throwing it way back to Ashley Herbert's season of "The Bachelorette," fans will more than likely remember Bentley Williams. As it turned out, Williams didn't actually want to date Herbert at all — and he told her so. He admitted that he auditioned for the show because he was hoping to meet (and date) Emily Maynard. He also called Herbert an "ugly duckling" which didn't sit well with fans. His brutal honesty (if that's what you want to call it) angered fans and made him one of the most hated guys to ever join the show. Things were so bad, in fact, that Williams skipped the "Men Tell All."
Of course, many years have passed since then, and he has moved on. Williams — who "Bachelorette" audiences met as a divorced father of a 2-year-old back in 2011 — did end up finding love again. He married Meghan Mitchell in New Zealand in 2018, and they welcomed a son together in 2019. Williams lives his life completely out of the public eye and though he has an Instagram account, it's private.
Williams is based out of Utah and is the CEO & Co-Founder of Williams Entertainment Group, a position he's held since September 2018. He has also co-founded a number of different Utah-based companies, like Alcatraz Escape Games, Labyrinth Reality Games, and Golden Axe SLC.