Inside Dwayne Johnson's Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

Dwayne Johnson has gone through many transformations throughout his career, but he's become totally unrecognizable since losing weight. Whether you know Johnson from the WWE or from his highly lucrative film career that's carried him the past two decades, the first thing that comes to mind about him is his muscular stature. The former wrestler-turned-actor topped 300 pounds at his buffest, regularly feasted on a diet that would be unsustainable for the average person, and conjured up rumors about steroid use, though he's denied using them outside of young adulthood. Either way, Johnson's career has largely been boosted by his physique, and now he's undergone another weight loss transformation.

The Rock is currently going viral after losing a lot of muscle👀 pic.twitter.com/joGhS4GMo1 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) September 1, 2025

While most of Johnson's movies take advantage of his muscular stature, his new role as Mark Kerr in "The Smashing Machine," required him to slim down about 60 pounds. He debuted his new physique at the Venice Film Festival, inspiring shock and surprise in his fans. While chatting with The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson spoke about his motivation for dropping the pounds. "This transformation was something I was really hungry to do," Johnson shared in September 2025. "I had been very fortunate to have the career that I've had over the years and to make the films that I've made, but there was just a voice inside of me, a little voice that said, 'Well, what if I could do more..."