Justin Bieber's Most Telling Tattoo Tragically Details His Real-Life Struggles

Justin Bieber is a tattoo lover, having a considerable percentage of his body covered in ink. Many of them reference his musical journey, while others were tributes to his loved ones. Bieber even got a tattoo for ex Selena Gomez, though it's no longer visible. However, some of the body art traces the tragic struggles Bieber has faced along the way. Among them are two angels that feature prominently on his torso. Together, the Gothic figures are fighting evil, illustrating the many inner battles of the pop star.

Bieber has candidly addressed his demons, including drug abuse and self-sabotage in his relationships. Growing up with a single mother amid poverty, he was utterly unprepared to handle his sudden status as a teen sensation. Fame chiseled away at his well-being, leading to mental health issues. "Want to make people smile and happy but not at my expense and I always leave feeling mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression," he wrote in a 2016 Instagram post to explain why he canceled his meet and greets.

The issues escalated, putting him in a dangerous situation. "I think that there was times where I was really, really suicidal, like really like 'Man, is this pain ever gonna go away?' It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent," he said on the documentary "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter" (via Today). He continues to fight off these demons. "I know I'm broken," he wrote in June (via Cosmopolitan). But he keeps on fighting, just like the angels on his chest.