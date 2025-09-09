Justin Bieber's Most Telling Tattoo Tragically Details His Real-Life Struggles
Justin Bieber is a tattoo lover, having a considerable percentage of his body covered in ink. Many of them reference his musical journey, while others were tributes to his loved ones. Bieber even got a tattoo for ex Selena Gomez, though it's no longer visible. However, some of the body art traces the tragic struggles Bieber has faced along the way. Among them are two angels that feature prominently on his torso. Together, the Gothic figures are fighting evil, illustrating the many inner battles of the pop star.
Bieber has candidly addressed his demons, including drug abuse and self-sabotage in his relationships. Growing up with a single mother amid poverty, he was utterly unprepared to handle his sudden status as a teen sensation. Fame chiseled away at his well-being, leading to mental health issues. "Want to make people smile and happy but not at my expense and I always leave feeling mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression," he wrote in a 2016 Instagram post to explain why he canceled his meet and greets.
The issues escalated, putting him in a dangerous situation. "I think that there was times where I was really, really suicidal, like really like 'Man, is this pain ever gonna go away?' It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent," he said on the documentary "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter" (via Today). He continues to fight off these demons. "I know I'm broken," he wrote in June (via Cosmopolitan). But he keeps on fighting, just like the angels on his chest.
Justin Bieber's angels represent fight between light and darkness
Justin Bieber added the two angels, one on either side of his ribcage, in 2017, integrating other smaller works on his torso. Below them are a serpent and a skeleton, representing the evil forces embroiled in battle against the angels. "It's symbolic of Gothic art and the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang," Bang Bang, the tattoo artist responsible for Bieber's artwork, told E! News. He envisioned the angels as Bieber's protectors, ensuring they fit the already existing narrative of his previous tattoos.
Bang Bang strategically placed the angels below the large grizzly bear and lion Bieber has higher up on pecs. "The thing that made the most sense to me was a tattoo describing his spirituality. The animals he has, his spirit animals as well as the angels, his guardians," he explained. The animals do have a special meaning for Bieber. And like the angels, they also represent two different sides of his life that he works hard to integrate.
"As tough and resilient as a bear is, it always hibernates, which is so important. We as humans go, go, and go without resting and it can leave us exhausted and drained," he told Vogue in 2021. Bieber has discussed how his high-energy career has led to burnout and depression. But then there's the other side — the lion, which was also done by Bang Bang. "Being bold, courageous, strong," he said. As he tries to manifest those two conflicting energies, Bieber needs his guardian angels.