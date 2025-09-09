The Repeat Grandma Outfit Queen Camilla Should Stop Wearing
Queen Camilla has had some embarrassing makeup fails since becoming a royal in 2005, though she generally fares much better in the fashion department. Granted, she may not be Princess Diana when it comes to setting trends, but the queen consort of England has settled on a signature look that feels both sophisticated and timeless. She normally gravitates toward structured dresses that are fitted on top and flare at the waist (usually in solid classic colors), with long or three-quarter sleeves and a modest neckline. However, while reliable, this formula can sometimes feel a bit monotonous and dated. "It's not a particularly exciting look — and oftentimes her outfits seem to blend together and is a bit shapeless," Brittany Provance, the Editor-in-Chief of Royal News Network, exclusively told Nicki Swift.
To give you just one example, Camilla graced the annual Ebor racehorse festival in York, England in August 2025 sporting a bright, floral-print dress with long sleeves and a modest hemline. She accessorized her outfit with a pale blue coat and a white hat, along with a pearl necklace, a small woven handbag, and a pair of tired-looking shoes. She wore a different version of the same frock at a celebration honoring war veterans in London just a few days prior. Photos, such as the one on the right, show Camilla wearing a white dress with a similar cut and hemline.
Unlike other royals, Camilla rarely deviates from this fashion formula. "I have seen other royal ladies of similar ages adopt more varied ensembles," Provance said, citing Queen Silvia of Sweden or Queen Sonja of Norway as great examples. "But it appears that Camilla doesn't feel comfortable in anything other than her typical uniform." She also offered a piece of fashion advice for the British monarch.
Camilla should add more colors in her wardrobe
Speaking with Nicki Swift, royal expert Brittany Provance said there's no harm in Queen Camilla sticking to a kind of "royal uniform," as the late Queen Elizabeth II herself often did during her later years. However, what set Elizabeth apart from Camilla was her love of colors, particularly eye-catching hues — something the queen consort might want to consider incorporating to her wardrobe as well. "Queen Camilla tends to stick with rather muted colors in her wardrobe, and as a result, the outfits look even more similar and — dare I say — boring," Provance noted. "If I was advising Camilla, I would tell her to adopt more color into her wardrobe." She also suggested Camilla should experiment with silhouettes that works great for her body type, particularly for formal appearances.
In 2023, the British stylist Leroy Dawkins also gave similar tips in an interview with Daily Express discussing Camilla's fashion style. He noted that while Her Majesty dresses "remarkably well for her age," she could refresh her look by making a few simple adjustments, such as trying different hemlines or opting for more form-fitting dresses. He also suggested experimenting with bolder, more vibrant colors in her outfits. The same goes for her accessories. "With hats and shoes, I would recommend trying more forward-facing hats, smaller ones also and not so decorative," Dawkins elaborated. "I think the Queen would benefit a lot by stepping out of her comfort zone and trying more bold colours, different shapes and dare I say, different lengths with her clothing," he added.