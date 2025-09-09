The Repeat Grandma Outfit Queen Camilla Should Stop Wearing

Queen Camilla has had some embarrassing makeup fails since becoming a royal in 2005, though she generally fares much better in the fashion department. Granted, she may not be Princess Diana when it comes to setting trends, but the queen consort of England has settled on a signature look that feels both sophisticated and timeless. She normally gravitates toward structured dresses that are fitted on top and flare at the waist (usually in solid classic colors), with long or three-quarter sleeves and a modest neckline. However, while reliable, this formula can sometimes feel a bit monotonous and dated. "It's not a particularly exciting look — and oftentimes her outfits seem to blend together and is a bit shapeless," Brittany Provance, the Editor-in-Chief of Royal News Network, exclusively told Nicki Swift.

To give you just one example, Camilla graced the annual Ebor racehorse festival in York, England in August 2025 sporting a bright, floral-print dress with long sleeves and a modest hemline. She accessorized her outfit with a pale blue coat and a white hat, along with a pearl necklace, a small woven handbag, and a pair of tired-looking shoes. She wore a different version of the same frock at a celebration honoring war veterans in London just a few days prior. Photos, such as the one on the right, show Camilla wearing a white dress with a similar cut and hemline.

Ian Forsyth & Wpa Pool/Getty

Unlike other royals, Camilla rarely deviates from this fashion formula. "I have seen other royal ladies of similar ages adopt more varied ensembles," Provance said, citing Queen Silvia of Sweden or Queen Sonja of Norway as great examples. "But it appears that Camilla doesn't feel comfortable in anything other than her typical uniform." She also offered a piece of fashion advice for the British monarch.