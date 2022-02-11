Camilla Parker Bowles Breaks Silence On Queen Consort Title News
Camilla Parker Bowles is finally sharing her thoughts about Queen Elizabeth's recent decision to give her the title of "Queen Consort" once Prince Charles becomes king. In case you missed it, the queen gave Camilla her blessing during her Platinum Jubilee speech. "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife, Camilla, the same support that you have given me," she said, per The Guardian. "It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
According to an insider, the palace took the queen's 70th anniversary of accession to the throne to make the announcement instead of waiting for Charles' actual ascension. "They couldn't wait until Charles was actually King — it had to come from the Queen herself," the source told People. "Now was a good time because of the Jubilee — it was almost tailor-made for this timing."
Thanks to Elizabeth's blessing, public perception of Camilla has also changed for the better. She was never very popular among those loyal to the late Princess Diana, but recent surveys reveal that Britain is slowly accepting Camilla that is now part of the royal family, and that she may soon become their queen. Now, the Duchess of Cornwall is voicing her thoughts on the queen's decision.
Camilla Parker Bowles feels 'honored' about the title change
Camilla Parker Bowles greatly appreciates the blessing given to her by Queen Elizabeth. On Thursday, February 10, during her outing at The Haven Paddington, the duchess was asked how she felt about her future title, to which she responded, "I feel very, very honored and very touched," according to a video shared by Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English.
According to historian and royal commentator Robert Lacey, this move by the queen finally concludes the long-time debate about Camilla's place in the royal family. It's now been confirmed that she is indeed an integral part of it. "This was the big remaining question mark and it has now been resolved, and any consent from the Prime Minister of the day for the title is a formality," he told People.
Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Prince Charles said that he's in support of the queen's decision. "We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother's wish," he said, per the BBC. "As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.