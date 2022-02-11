Camilla Parker Bowles Breaks Silence On Queen Consort Title News

Camilla Parker Bowles is finally sharing her thoughts about Queen Elizabeth's recent decision to give her the title of "Queen Consort" once Prince Charles becomes king. In case you missed it, the queen gave Camilla her blessing during her Platinum Jubilee speech. "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife, Camilla, the same support that you have given me," she said, per The Guardian. "It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

According to an insider, the palace took the queen's 70th anniversary of accession to the throne to make the announcement instead of waiting for Charles' actual ascension. "They couldn't wait until Charles was actually King — it had to come from the Queen herself," the source told People. "Now was a good time because of the Jubilee — it was almost tailor-made for this timing."

Thanks to Elizabeth's blessing, public perception of Camilla has also changed for the better. She was never very popular among those loyal to the late Princess Diana, but recent surveys reveal that Britain is slowly accepting Camilla that is now part of the royal family, and that she may soon become their queen. Now, the Duchess of Cornwall is voicing her thoughts on the queen's decision.