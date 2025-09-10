Donna Kelce's Fishy Slip-Ups About Taylor Swift Scream Toxic Mother-In-Law

With Taylor Swift's August 2025 engagement to Travis Kelce, the pop star will become an official member of the Kelce crew. Sadly, it only took his mother, Donna Kelce, AKA the NFL matriarch, mere days to display some low-key toxic mother-in-law behavior. On August 31, Donna reposted an Instagram video in which comedian Leanne Morgan joked that Swift's "uterus [was] aching" to "breed." Donna took down the repost within minutes. Regardless, the action sent all the wrong signals coming from a future mother-in-law.

Social media users picked it up right away. "This is disgusting to repost something like that about her future daughter-in-law," one Reddit user wrote. Others were just generally appalled by the views promoted in the video. "It's 2025, can we move on from forcing archaic mindset on women," another user pleaded. Other Redditors opted to believe Donna stumbled upon the video by accident and give her the benefit of the doubt. "She removed the repost. Boomers gonna boomer when they use social media," one argued.

This wasn't the first time Travis' mother showed her shady side. In September 2024, she had a pretty cold remark about her first impressions of her son's girlfriend of more than a year. "It's still new. Yeah, I don't really have any profound thoughts or anything like that. We just have the best time cheering Travis on," she told E! News. It wasn't a promising start to a mother-daughter-in-law relationship. However, Donna seems close with Kylie Kelce, so hopefully we're reading the signs wrong.