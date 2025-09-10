Donna Kelce's Fishy Slip-Ups About Taylor Swift Scream Toxic Mother-In-Law
With Taylor Swift's August 2025 engagement to Travis Kelce, the pop star will become an official member of the Kelce crew. Sadly, it only took his mother, Donna Kelce, AKA the NFL matriarch, mere days to display some low-key toxic mother-in-law behavior. On August 31, Donna reposted an Instagram video in which comedian Leanne Morgan joked that Swift's "uterus [was] aching" to "breed." Donna took down the repost within minutes. Regardless, the action sent all the wrong signals coming from a future mother-in-law.
Social media users picked it up right away. "This is disgusting to repost something like that about her future daughter-in-law," one Reddit user wrote. Others were just generally appalled by the views promoted in the video. "It's 2025, can we move on from forcing archaic mindset on women," another user pleaded. Other Redditors opted to believe Donna stumbled upon the video by accident and give her the benefit of the doubt. "She removed the repost. Boomers gonna boomer when they use social media," one argued.
This wasn't the first time Travis' mother showed her shady side. In September 2024, she had a pretty cold remark about her first impressions of her son's girlfriend of more than a year. "It's still new. Yeah, I don't really have any profound thoughts or anything like that. We just have the best time cheering Travis on," she told E! News. It wasn't a promising start to a mother-daughter-in-law relationship. However, Donna seems close with Kylie Kelce, so hopefully we're reading the signs wrong.
Travis Kelce thinks Taylor Swift and Donna are a lot alike
Travis Kelce's mom may have displayed poor judgment in the mother-in-law department, but Donna has her son's full admiration. More than that, he believes Taylor Swift and Donna are a lot more similar than meets the eye. "Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told GQ in August 2025 of the traits they have in common. "Their ability to show love and support no matter what."
Beyond those characteristics, Swift and Donna share their determination to work hard to advance in their careers. "On top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building. I've seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard," he continued.
While Donna's resharing of the offensive video about Swift and Travis' engagement was definitely a red flag, she has also praised her son's now-fiancée on multiple occasions. She had nothing but positive things to say about Swift's 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," in April 2024. "I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work," she told People. She also enjoyed Swift's Eras Tour film, calling her "extremely, extremely talented" in a November 2023 interview with People.