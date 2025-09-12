Where The Bachelor's Most Hated Contestants Are Now
Where would reality television be without its villains? Those scheming, conniving, backstabbing snakes in the grass who have served up oh so much guilty-pleasure entertainment for viewers, ranging from a seemingly endless stream of Real Housewives, to numerous "Survivor" castaways, to the increasingly sneaky crop of houseguests who shuttle through "Big Brother."
That has certainly been the case with "The Bachelor," and fans of the franchise have met plenty of women who were there (per the show's parlance) "for the wrong reasons." Those women have also been known to pull out all the stops in sinking their hooks into the titular hot hunks in their respective seasons, resorting to dirty tricks and outright chicanery while competing against numerous other women to nab that all-important proposal in the season finale.
Yet with a few notable exceptions, reality TV fame — particularly for those appearing on "The Bachelor" — can be fleeting. When a new season begins, a fresh batch of contestants (including a villain or two) captures the attention of viewers, while memories of misdeeds from past seasons fade away. With that in mind, read on to find out where the most-hated contestants from "The Bachelor" are now.
Courtney Robertson split from Ben Flajnik, romanced another Bachelor, then got married and became a mom
One of 25 women hoping to win the heart of Ben Flajnik during the 16th season of "The Bachelor," Courtney Robertson wound up saying yes when he got down on one knee to pop the question during the finale. Along the way, her mean-girl behavior ticked off her fellow contestants — one of whom described her as a "black widow" that she wanted to squash like a spider — and led Us Weekly to label her "the most hated woman in 'Bachelor' history."
Not surprisingly, the two broke up about a year later, with Flajnik and Robertson becoming one of the many Bachelor Nation couples who never made it to the altar. She quickly moved on with Arie Luyendyk Jr., romancing him before he became the man at the center of the 22nd season of "The Bachelor." According to Robertson's 2014 memoir "I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain," she detailed hooking up with him for the first time "as the best sex I've ever had" (via Us Weekly).
That relationship also didn't last, but she went on to find love with attorney Humberto Preciado. The two tied the knot in 2020, shortly after they welcomed their first child together. They were joined by a second baby the following year, and a third in 2024. "Before I met Humberto, I was about to lose hope," she told People. "I was giving up on dating. But I'm so glad I waited. Humberto feels like home to me. And I know I finally met the right one."
Corinne Olympios sparked a Bachelor in Paradise scandal
Reviled "Bachelor" contestant Corinne Olympios tried — and failed — to woo Nick Viall during the show's 21st season. While Olympios never stood a chance on "The Bachelor," she did, however, succeed in earning a reputation as a spoiled brat who enraged the other women in the mansion, bragging about her "platinum vagine" and having her own nanny (which was super weird, because she did not have any children). Her efforts in villainy were rewarded when she was selected for the nasty cast of reality show "House of Villains" for its debut season.
Viewers loved to hate her so much that she was brought back for the 2017 season of "Bachelor in Paradise." That, however, resulted in a scandal when her drunken hookup with "Bachelorette" alum DeMario Jackson shut down production on the show so an investigation could be launched. While allegations of sexual misconduct were ultimately found to be unwarranted, Jackson was fired from his job, Olympios' business suffered, and "BiP" introduced new guidelines about contestants' drinking.
While the scandal set her back, she eventually moved on with a new boyfriend, Vincent Fratantoni. In 2020, the two moved in together. Domestic bliss was not in the cards, and the following year, they split up. She moved out of the Arizona home they shared, and she headed to Miami. She returned to reality TV in 2024, looking for love once again on the dating show "Second Chances."
Krystal Nielson married Chris Randone after Bachelor in Paradise hookup, but it didn't last
Krystal Nielson was one of the contestants on the 22nd season of "The Bachelor," but was sent home without a rose by that season's Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Truth be told, fans of the show took about as much liking to her as Luyendyk did, thanks to her fights with other women; even late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took a shot at her, poking fun at her odd vocal inflection. "This Krystal might have the single most annoying voice in not just 'Bachelor' [history] but television history," Kimmel quipped. "It's like the song the mermaids sing that makes you want to crash your ship into a pile of rocks."
Her Bachelor Nation journey was not over, though; a few years later, she was invited to join the cast of "Bachelor in Paradise" for that show's fifth season. That was where she met former "Bachelorette" contestant Chris Randone, and sparks flew — enough to warrant an on-air proposal. "We want to get married, move forward, and start a family," she gushed in a 2019 interview with Carrie's Chronicles. True to her word, the two married later that year.
Sadly, wedded bliss was not to be; they split up a mere eight months later and subsequently divorced. She quickly moved on to a new beau, Miles Bowles, and in November 2020 revealed they were expecting a baby. She and Bowles subsequently made it official, tying the knot in 2023.
Michelle Money found love with golfer Mike Weir
Michelle Money raised the ire of "Bachelor" fans when attempting to win over Brad Womack in Season 15. Before being sent home, she became the woman viewers loved to hate, due to her obnoxious comments and her ruthless, take-no-prisoners attitude toward the other women.
For those wondering what Bachelor villain Money is doing today, she's maintained a high public profile since then. She went on to appear in the second season of "Bachelor Pad," and then the first season of "Bachelor in Paradise" — winning the latter. During her time on "BiP," she met former "Bachelorette" contestant Cody Sattler, and they became an item until splitting up in 2015.
The following year, she began dating professional golfer Mike Weir, a relationship that blossomed. After several years together, they announced their engagement. Later that year, they got married. Meanwhile, Michelle Money Weir (as she's now known) has become something of a mogul, thanks to Fore All, the successful golf apparel brand that she and her business partner founded in 2021. According to her LinkedIn page, she serves as the company's "Chief Zen Officer."
Olivia Caridi became a podcaster and has taken steps toward motherhood — someday
Although she only spent a few weeks on the 20th season of "The Bachelor," TV news anchor Olivia Caridi's cutthroat pursuit of Ben Higgins certainly did not go unnoticed by viewers. Meanwhile, she certainly didn't make any friends among the other women on the show, explaining to Higgins that the reason she wasn't vibing with them was because "I want to talk smart things."
So what happened to Caridi after "The Bachelor?" After being booted from the show, Caridi sank into a deep depression, complaining that "Bachelor" producers had edited her footage to make her appear more villainous. Adding to the overall negativity was the fact that the show effectively ended what had been a promising career as a TV news anchor; as she recalled in an episode of her podcast (via Refinery29), she was told she was a "PR nightmare" when rejected for a journalism job she'd applied for.
She wound up relocating to Nashville, where she utilized her experience in broadcast journalism by launching her own podcast, "Mouthing Off with Olivia Caridi." That podcast was apparently not paying all the bills; as Caridi revealed in an interview with "The Sarah Scoop Show," she worked for Delta Airlnes at the Nashville airport during the summer. "I check bags, so if anyone is flying through Nashville, I'll probably check your bags this summer," she said at the time. She later moved to New York City, becoming a graduate student at NYU, studying integrated marketing. In 2025, she revealed that she'd undergone surgery to retrieve her eggs, freezing them for future use so she could still fulfill her dream of motherhood even if she doesn't meet "the one."
Rozlyn Papa claimed her scandalous Bachelor behavior had been 'manufactured' by producers
Rozlyn Papa made a big impression during the 14th season of "The Bachelor" in 2010, booted off the show after just five days of filming. Speaking with People, then-host Chris Harrison explained the shocking reason for her dismissal. "She had a physical relationship with a producer on our show," he said, noting the producer had been fired. "You cannot do that. There is no gray area." While Papa denied doing anything wrong, Harrison poured ice-cold water on her claims of innocence. "We would never go to the lengths we did and take the steps we did, firing somebody and kicking someone off our show if we thought maybe something MIGHT be happening," he said of the "Bachelor" contestant you forgot had an alleged affair with a producer.
Papa, however, has been adamant in her insistence that the scandal was invented by producers. "They manufactured the entire scenario!" she told the Daily Mail in 2019, revealing that she was subsequently offered a spot on one of the "Bachelor" spinoffs. "I briefly considered it," she said, but added, "It wasn't worth it ..."
Papa did manage to parlay her reality-TV notoriety into a brief acting career, appearing in the 2010 made-for-TV movie "Playing with Guns," and the breast-obsessed horror flick "Pirhanna 3DD." These days, Papa is living outside the spotlight, working as marketing director for a real estate firm in Richmond, Virginia.
Tierra LiCausi got married and fled the spotlight
Sean Lowe first appeared in the "Bachelor" franchise in the eighth season of "The Bachelorette." Despite his elimination, he was brought back as the titular Bachelor for that show's 17th season. Among the women wooing him was Tierra LiCausi, who didn't get along with her fellow contestants particularly well. When another woman shared that fact with Lowe, LiCausi confronted her rival. When LiCausi tearfully told Lowe's sister she was being bullied and met with negativity from the others, Lowe threw her for a loop by sending her home in order to protect her emotional health.
She bounced back quickly; when recording the "Women Tell All" special for that season, she was sporting an engagement ring. She never did identify her fiancé, but shortly after, she revealed that the engagement to the mystery man had been called off.
Several years later, in 2020, she announced that she was engaged again, this time to Tyler Brooks Brown. They subsequently got married, and she's since come to be known as Tierra Brown. She subsequently announced she and her husband were expecting a baby; she's chosen to stay out of the public eye and has taken her Instagram account private.
Samantha Steffen brought her onscreen villainy to Bachelor in Paradise
Samantha Steffen was eliminated fairly early in the 19th season of "The Bachelor," her efforts to win over Chris Soules not enough to earn a proposal. She was subsequently cast on "Bachelor in Paradise," which is where her flair for reality-TV villainy really blossomed. In a 2015 interview with HuffPost, Steffen admitted that the reality that viewers saw on their screens wasn't as real as they likely thought. "I would say 'Bachelor in Paradise' is sort of, kind of, loosely, based on reality?" she said, but admitted that if a little fakery was required to amp up the drama, she was cool with it.
Her notoriety brought a few opportunities that, at that time, she was ready to pursue. "Professionally, thanks to 'Bachelor In Paradise' and 'After Paradise,' I've unexpectedly had a few television hosting offers come my way. I may just try hosting for a bit!" she added.
While none of those appear to have panned out, she reportedly went on to become an influencer on social media. And while she and Nick Peterson coupled up at the end of "Bachelor in Paradise," the romance fizzled, and they split up shortly after.
Vienna Girardi became a mom and remains active on social media
Vienna Girardi fell right into the villain role during Season 14 of "The Bachelor," yet managed to secure an engagement from Jake Pavelka in the season finale. Once the cameras had turned off, the relationship fizzled — with the couple's acrimonious breakup playing out during the "Women Tell All" special.
She returned to the franchise when she appeared in "Bachelor Pad," where she showed off the results of the cosmetic surgery she'd undergone, flaunting her nose job. She also moved on from Pavelka, revealing she was dating fellow Bachelor Nation alum Kasey Kahl; sadly, the couple called it quits a few months later. In 2017, she revealed that she'd been pregnant with twins, but lost both babies in a devastating miscarriage in the fifth month of her pregnancy. "Two weeks after I made the announcement of my gender reveal, I had to then announce I had lost the babies," she said during an appearance on "The Doctors."
She went on to have a baby. These days, the self-professed "chef, yogi, and SYFY nerd" (via her Instagram bio) is living in Orlando, Florida, working as director of recruitment and talent at Vantem, a company that (according to her LinkedIn page) assists "developers deliver highly energy-efficient, factory-built modular real estate projects at scale."
Trish Schneider dabbled in acting before marrying the man she took a break from to appear on The Bachelor
Appearing in the fifth season of "The Bachelor," which featured fan favorite Jesse Palmer, Trish Schneider was sent home fairly quickly, and became notorious for hanging around the mansion attired in a t-shirt reading, "Gold Digger— Like a hooker ... just smarter" (as reported by ABC News).
She was able to parlay her "Bachelor" fame into a Hollywood acting career, albeit briefly. This included a role in the 2005 TV movie "The Scorned," in which she starred alongside a gaggle of reality TV stars, ranging from "American Idol" contestant Nikki McKibben to one-time Bachelor Bob Guiney to "Survivor" villain Jon Dalton, a.k.a. Jonny Fairplay, arguably among the shadiest contestants on "Survivor." Her next role came several years later, a bit part in Starz TV drama "Magic City."
During a 2018 podcast interview, she revealed she was now married and living in Florida. At that point, she and her husband — with whom she'd been on a break when she was cast in "The Bachelor" — had been married for a decade.
Victoria Larson parlayed her Bachelor villainy into a career in reality TV
Making her debut in the 25th season of "The Bachelor" in 2021, Victoria Larson immediately established herself as that season's villain. She made quite the entrance, with "Queen Victoria" (as she'd nicknamed herself) carried in by four men while she sat upon a glitzy throne, a bejeweled tiara resting atop her head. She later claimed she wasn't the baddie she appeared to be; in a video she shared via TikTok (and then deleted, but not before it was documented by Us Weekly), she wrote that she'd been "manipulated into being the villain." She also claimed, via Instagram Stories, that appearing on "The Bachelor" had been "the worst experience of my life." Nevertheless, she returned to the fold, joining the seventh season of "Bachelor in Paradise" later that year — albeit briefly, given that she was eliminated in the season's first episode.
She went on to appear in an episode of "The Real Housewives of Miami" in 2022. Then, in 2024, she was cast in "House of Villains," where she comported herself with appropriate ruthlessness.
These days, Larson can be found sharing her exploits with her 136,000 followers on Instagram and running her own company, Vikki Larson Beauty, along with her Los Angeles-based mobile spray-tanning business. She's also on Cameo, where she'll happily send fans a birthday shoutout — in exchange for $125, of course.
Shanae Ankney had a baby and married former NFL star Nate Ebner — in that order
Shanae Ankney made a splash in the 26th season of "The Bachelor" when she tried to win the heart of Clayton Echard. When he declined to give her a rose, her sweet demeanor turned sour; as E! News reported, cameras captured her post-elimination tirade when she screamed, "F*** you, Clayton! You f***er." She made a return to the franchise when she joined the eighth season of "Bachelor in Paradise," where she coupled with Joey Young before quickly uncoupling.
Echard's loss, however, was Nate Ebner's gain. Ebner, a former NFL star who played for the New York Giants and the New England Patriots, began dating Ankney. In 2023, Ankney revealed that she was pregnant. "I think Shanae is a wonderful human with a beautiful soul, and I can't wait to watch her be an amazing mother to our child," he gushed in an interview with People.
In 2024, the two welcomed a daughter together. In 2025, they finally walked down the aisle. "Marrying you was the best decision of my life. I love you the most, Nate," she wrote in an Instagram post in which she shared their wedding photos.