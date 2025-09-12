Where The Bachelor's Most Hated Contestants Are Now

Where would reality television be without its villains? Those scheming, conniving, backstabbing snakes in the grass who have served up oh so much guilty-pleasure entertainment for viewers, ranging from a seemingly endless stream of Real Housewives, to numerous "Survivor" castaways, to the increasingly sneaky crop of houseguests who shuttle through "Big Brother."

That has certainly been the case with "The Bachelor," and fans of the franchise have met plenty of women who were there (per the show's parlance) "for the wrong reasons." Those women have also been known to pull out all the stops in sinking their hooks into the titular hot hunks in their respective seasons, resorting to dirty tricks and outright chicanery while competing against numerous other women to nab that all-important proposal in the season finale.

Yet with a few notable exceptions, reality TV fame — particularly for those appearing on "The Bachelor" — can be fleeting. When a new season begins, a fresh batch of contestants (including a villain or two) captures the attention of viewers, while memories of misdeeds from past seasons fade away. With that in mind, read on to find out where the most-hated contestants from "The Bachelor" are now.