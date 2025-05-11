When "The Bachelor" made its television debut back in 2002, viewers experienced a reality competition like no other. While game shows like "The Dating Game" and "Love Connection" had been pairing people up for years, "The Bachelor" put a whole new spin on the concept with their first season by casting 25 women who each strove to win the heart of titular bachelor Alex Michel. Armed with a supply of red roses, Michel's ultimate goal was to find his perfect partner — with the expectation that the season would culminate with an on-camera marriage. However, that didn't happen; Michel selected Amanda Marsh, but stopped short of proposing. They split up a few months after the show aired.

Advertisement

Regardless, the show was an instant hit, and more seasons followed — as did spin-offs, including "The Bachelorette," "The Golden Bachelor," and "Bachelor in Paradise." Many of those seasons did end with engagements, yet over the course of the franchise's two-plus decades the number of Bachelor-verse couples who have actually remained together remains surprisingly small — less than 30 as of mid-2025. On the flip side, there have been a lot of breakups; one-time Bachelor Peter Weber, in fact, holds the dubious distinction of splitting up with not just one woman from the franchise, but three (Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, and Kelley Flanagan, for those who are wondering).

So what happened after all those final roses were presented and all those proposals were accepted to prevent those couples from tying the knot? Read on for a rundown of "Bachelor" Nation couples who never made it to the altar.

Advertisement