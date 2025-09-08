The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 VMAs
In terms of fashion, the MTV Video Music Awards are known as the awards show with an "anything goes" kind of dress code. Never forget: Rose McGowan's sheer beaded gown circa 1998, which left very little to the imagination (one of the most controversial award show outfits ever), or Pamela Anderson's oversized pink fuzzy hat in 1999, which launched a thousand Halloween costumes. "Musicians are much bigger risk takers when it comes to fashion," fashion public relations expert, author, and television personality Kelly Cutrone told Vogue ahead of the 2025 show. "They do not have the same restraints of perception as actors; therefore, they are willing to take that extra step in self-expression, while moving their careers and the designers they wear forward."
Alas, even the VMAs attendees have been known to push the envelope a little too far, ending up squarely on the worst-dressed list. As it turns out, the 2025 VMAs were no different. So many worst-dressed celebs, so little time. Let's get into it, shall we?!
Doja Cat did not paint the town red
Mad for plaid or just plain mad?! Doja Cat, whose fashion moments often set the internet ablaze, raised eyebrows everywhere when she arrived at the 2025 VMAs ready to paint the town the red in a quilted pastel mini dress. But between the plunging neckline, the metallic pink detail on the dress, and the sky-high platform heels she paired the look with, the outfit proved to be a swing and a miss. "I love doja cat but she did not eat i repeat did not eat!!!!!!" one X user wrote.
Ariana Grande's polka don't
Umm ... Thank U, Next. Ariana Grande arrived at the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet in an ill-fitting strapless dress with a peplum waist and covered head to toe in polka dots. To top it off, she also pulled her hair back into a black-and-white polka-dotted ribbon. Suffice to say, it was NOT spot on. "Not Ariana Grande with the grandma polka dots... what is happening?????" one X user wrote about the polka dot disaster.
Frankie Grande is mad for stripes
Speaking of the Grande family, we would be remiss not to point out Frankie Grande and his safari tour outfit gone bad look. The performer arrived at the 2025 VMAS in a hand-dyed yellow and black striped suit, custom-made by his stylist Mandoh Melendez, and a pair of pointy black shoes. Think: radioactive zebra. Suffice to say, this particular get-up earned him a spot on the worst-dressed list fair and square. Go ahead and file this one along with all of the other tragic details about Ariana's brother Frankie. This outfit might make her want to belt out, "We can't be friends," all over again.
Paris 'That's Hot' Hilton
Our eyes are burning! Paris Hilton's 2025 VMAs look turned heads, all right — just not for the right reasons. The reality television star-turned-businesswoman showed up on the awards show's red carpet ready to present Song of the Year in an all-black leather ensemble in the shape of a flame, complete with tights, leather gloves, a choker, and pumps. Sorry, but no amount of faux fire can convince us that this look is hot.
Taylor Momsen can't escape the gossip about her look
Did Taylor Momsen get dressed in the dark and forget her top? That's one secret she'll never tell! The former "Gossip Girl" actor got everyone talking when she showed up to the 2025 VMAs in an all-black everything, including a teeny tiny bra, leather maxi skirt, and chunky platform boots. While her washboard abs are certainly something to behold, it appears that a lot of chatter — or should we say gossip — about Momsen's VMAs get-up wasn't exactly favorable.
Ice Spice experienced a denim disaster
What in the Patch Adams is going on with Ice Spice's 2025 VMAs look?! Ice Spice stunned everyone when she showed up to the highly anticipated awards event wearing a twofer dress that consisted of a pale yellow corseted top and a ragtag denim patchwork style skirt. Think Titanic's Rose DeWitt Bukater meets Dolly Parton's coat of many colors. "Ice spice in this pamela anderson up do with a denim plad [sic] table cloth just a mess," one X user quipped about the rapper's denim debacle.
Megan Stalter got her inspiration from a Dunkin' cup
Megan Stalter and her 2025 VMAs look runs on Dunkin'. No, really. The comedian and actor got everyone's attention at the highly anticipated awards show when she arrived dressed in a structured off-white dress in the shape of a cup and carrying a chained and bedazzled Dunkin' cup as a purse, to boot. "I wanted to look like a coffee cup ... and so I do," she proudly declared in an interview. Someone get this girl a paid partner deal!