The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 VMAs

In terms of fashion, the MTV Video Music Awards are known as the awards show with an "anything goes" kind of dress code. Never forget: Rose McGowan's sheer beaded gown circa 1998, which left very little to the imagination (one of the most controversial award show outfits ever), or Pamela Anderson's oversized pink fuzzy hat in 1999, which launched a thousand Halloween costumes. "Musicians are much bigger risk takers when it comes to fashion," fashion public relations expert, author, and television personality Kelly Cutrone told Vogue ahead of the 2025 show. "They do not have the same restraints of perception as actors; therefore, they are willing to take that extra step in self-expression, while moving their careers and the designers they wear forward."

Alas, even the VMAs attendees have been known to push the envelope a little too far, ending up squarely on the worst-dressed list. As it turns out, the 2025 VMAs were no different. So many worst-dressed celebs, so little time. Let's get into it, shall we?!