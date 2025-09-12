Why Robert Kardashian's Widow Doesn't Get Along With His Famous Kids

One tragic detail about the Kardashian family is that Robert Kardashian Sr. passed away before his kids' reality show began. Partly because of that, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" viewers never got a glimpse of the family's dynamic with Robert's third wife, Ellen Pierson. However, let's just say that's not the only reason the Kardashians' stepmother never made an appearance on the show. Hello, legal drama.

Newbies to "The Kardashians" (where have you been?) may have been surprised to hear Khloé and Kim Kardashian allude to a strained relationship with Pierson in the show's Season 6 finale (more on that in a sec), but longtime "KUWTK" fans probably weren't. After all, back in 2012, the Kardashian family had some serious legal drama with Robert's widow, kickstarted by Pierson telling the press that Robert had questioned if Khloé Kardashian was his biological child. Granted, speaking to Star, she had said that her late husband never sought any actual proof. "He would never have considered a DNA test. He loved her very much," she told the outlet (via Radar).

Of course, sharing a claim like that with the world wouldn't endear anyone to their stepchild, so it's not exactly shocking that Khloé and the rest of the family sued her for coming up with a "despicable and unlawful scheme to hold in secret and convert, and now exploit ... private personal and copyright protected [material]" (via E! News). However, the matter was ultimately settled out of court. Amid all that drama, Robert's widow also sued the family, accusing them of defaming her on their show, and at the time of the settlement, it was said that she was still pursuing her own lawsuit against them. However, details about that were never made public, so it's unclear if it was ultimately dropped or if that was settled out of court as well.