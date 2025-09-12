Jennifer Lopez Once Subtly Shaded Ex Marc Anthony While Praising Ben Affleck

Once upon a time, Jennifer Lopez seemed to have everything — a successful career, a loving marriage, and a stable family life with husband Ben Affleck. "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," J Lo told People in 2022 ahead of their surprise Las Vegas wedding. Apart from their marriage, Lopez often spoke affectionately about Affleck's dedication to their blended family: he has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and was also a stepdad to Lopez's kids, twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian "Max" Muñiz, whom she shares with singer Marc Anthony.

In 2023, while promoting "The Shotgun Wedding" on "The View," Lopez praised Affleck for being a hands-on father to their five children. "Oh, my God. He's an amazing dad," said Lopez (via Page Six). "It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I've ever seen." She added, "He's just so in tune. He's such a brilliant guy anyway ... and you can just tell that when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it." Most importantly, he shows up every day for their kids. "That's all you can ask: for a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day, and that's who he is."

Perhaps we're reading too much into it, but could Lopez's praise be a thinly veiled jab at her other, slightly-less-famous-but-still-renowned ex-husband, Marc Anthony? Frankly, it's hard not to read it as a subtle critique of Anthony's (lack of) involvement in the lives of their twin children, Emme and Max. Either way, though, it's obvious who between her exes Lopez thinks is the more devoted father.