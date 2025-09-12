Jennifer Lopez Once Subtly Shaded Ex Marc Anthony While Praising Ben Affleck
Once upon a time, Jennifer Lopez seemed to have everything — a successful career, a loving marriage, and a stable family life with husband Ben Affleck. "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," J Lo told People in 2022 ahead of their surprise Las Vegas wedding. Apart from their marriage, Lopez often spoke affectionately about Affleck's dedication to their blended family: he has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and was also a stepdad to Lopez's kids, twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian "Max" Muñiz, whom she shares with singer Marc Anthony.
In 2023, while promoting "The Shotgun Wedding" on "The View," Lopez praised Affleck for being a hands-on father to their five children. "Oh, my God. He's an amazing dad," said Lopez (via Page Six). "It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I've ever seen." She added, "He's just so in tune. He's such a brilliant guy anyway ... and you can just tell that when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it." Most importantly, he shows up every day for their kids. "That's all you can ask: for a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day, and that's who he is."
Perhaps we're reading too much into it, but could Lopez's praise be a thinly veiled jab at her other, slightly-less-famous-but-still-renowned ex-husband, Marc Anthony? Frankly, it's hard not to read it as a subtle critique of Anthony's (lack of) involvement in the lives of their twin children, Emme and Max. Either way, though, it's obvious who between her exes Lopez thinks is the more devoted father.
J. Lo has also praised Anthony
Speaking on "Today" with host Hoda Kotb, Jennifer Lopez also gushed about Ben Affleck's parenting while discussing her then-husband's sweet relationship with her twins, Emme and Max. "He's fantastic," said Lopez. "He really steps up to the challenge of what [a stepfather is] and what that means, and they love him. They appreciate him. And so do I." Amid speculation that their marriage was on the rocks, Lopez took to Instagram to honor Affleck on Father's Day 2024 without acknowledging her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The snub did not go unnoticed by fans: "Nothing for Marc Anthony, father of her kids?" someone on Reddit asked. "Isn't the word that he has very little to do with their kids?" another user pointed out. "If so, I wouldn't wish him a Happy Father's Day either. At least not publicly."
From 2019 to 2021, however, Lopez included Anthony in her Father's Day greetings on Instagram while she was still engaged to MLB pro Alex Rodriguez. Under a snap of them with their twin children, the singer told her ex-husband (via Hello!), "Emme and Max love you soooo much!! Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!!!"
Aside from her kids with Lopez, Anthony is also a father to five other children from his past relationships and marriage to Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira. He and Lopez have been friends since divorcing in 2012 and have even collaborated on Lopez's single "Ni Tu Ni Yo." Of their relationship, the Latina star once said during a "Live With Kelly and Mark" appearance, "We're always going to be great friends. I'm always going to be there for him, and he's always going to be there for me. We share something very special in the kids, and we know that."