Michelle Obama's Baby Boomer Country Look Screams Kristi Noem (& Not In A Good Way)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Did Michelle Obama oversleep and get dressed in the dark before heading out to the 2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 9?! Instead of sporting her usual former first lady but make it cool aesthetic, Obama showed up to one of the tented events at the festival in a baby boomer country look that screamed Kristi Noem — and not in a good way. What in the Canadian tuxedo was going on?! Maybe her new style really does prove she's desperate to be relevant.

As evidenced by an Instagram post reminiscing about the star-studded film festival, Obama donned a whiskered denim-on-denim jacket and jeans set with a bustier-style shirt underneath, a pair of flat metallic thong sandals, and a large-and-in-charge belt buckle to boot. Did Obama somehow mistake the film festival for a South Dakota hoedown hosted by none other than United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem? (Minus the dead puppies, of course.)