The Post-White House Transformation Of The Obama Family

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Former President Barack Obama wrote himself into the history books when he beat his opponent, John McCain, in 2008 to be elected America's first Black president. The Obamas — a family that includes patriarch, Barack, matriarch Michelle Obama, and their daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama — then settled into the White House and turned it into an interior design marvel with the help of Los-Angeles-based designer Michael Smith.

Advertisement

The Obama family was already used to luxurious living since they previously stayed in the posh neighborhood of Kenwood on the Southside of Chicago (the Obamas now own three homes). As such, their transition to the White House was pretty smooth on all but one day: the beginning of their stay. "That first night, you kind of wake up with a startle then say to yourself, 'My goodness, what am I doing here?'" Barack recalled (via YouTube). "Every day, although you consider it the place you live, I think you're very mindful that this is a place of history. That this is a place that belongs to the people and to the country ... While you're here, you may be part of the first family, but once your term's up you're going to be a citizen once again."

Advertisement

During their time at the White House, the Obamas made it accessible to the public in a way that it hadn't been before. Michelle hosted the Girl Scouts on the South Lawn in July 2015, and a month later, entrepreneurs got to pitch their ideas on the White House's inaugural Demo Day. Following the election of Donald Trump as president in 2016, the Obamas exited the White House. Barack, his wife Michelle, and their children have since experienced major changes in their personal and professional lives.