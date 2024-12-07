How Many Homes Do Barack And Michelle Obama Actually Own?
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are worth a whopping $70 million put together, so it's not exactly surprising that their post-White House lifestyle is pretty lavish. At the time of this writing, the couple owns three homes — and they were working on a fourth, a Hawaiian home, as recently as 2022.
Though most of the real estate the Obamas own today was purchased during or after their time at the White House, one of the properties that has remained in their portfolio for several years is their Kenwood, Chicago home. The home, which they bought back in 2005, is said to be 3700-square-foot and has no less than six bedrooms. However, one thing that is pretty notable about the property is that the couple doesn't live there and doesn't seem to spend a bunch of time in it, either. Back in December 2016, a Chicago real estate agent told the Chicago Tribune that it was possible the couple would hang on to it for a while before selling it to someone who would turn it into a museum, though that would likely be around 10 years after Obama's term ended. It's possible the agent was correct, as nearly a decade later, the Obamas still own it. That said, they haven't spoken about the possibility of a museum.
Another property widely spoken about during Barack's presidency? Their sprawling estate in Oahu, which the couple purchased toward the end of his second term in 2015, though work on the property was still going on in 2022. It's not clear if the home, which set the couple back over $8 million and has not just one, but two swimming pools, is complete yet as of this writing, but something tells us the Obamas plan to use it as their Hawaiian base when visiting Barack's side of the family.
The Obamas have homes in Washington D.C. and Martha's Vineyard
On to the homes we know Barack Obama and Michelle Obama do live in, the couple also owns a mansion in Kalorama, Washington D.C. This was the home they first moved into after leaving the White House — but let's just say the outgoing president didn't get any privileges to soften the blow. Even though the house came with a whopping nine bedrooms, a very amused Michelle revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that her husband felt a little short-changed by the amount of space he got. "He doesn't have enough closet space. Sorry," she deadpanned. The former first lady also joked, "He's got the smallest room for his office." Sasha Obama, meanwhile, scored big time, getting her very own suite. Of course, that was when she was still in high school and her mother believed she deserved privileges as the baby of the family. Today, Sasha lives with older sister Malia Obama, and Michelle has been known to crack jokes about their new living situation.
Other than the Kalorama house, Barack and Michelle also own a fabulous Martha's Vineyard property. The house itself is a sprawling 6892 square feet, while the property including the grounds comes in at a whopping 28 acres. Said acreage happens to include both a lake and a private beach — and given the family's penchant for physical activity and being outdoors, that sounds like the perfect setup.
Of course, buying property isn't exactly one of the most creative ways Barack and Michelle spend their money. However, it certainly sounds as though the homes they do own have everything they could want. Well, with the exception of closet space and a bigger office for the former president. We doubt Michelle is planning any renovations to change that, though.