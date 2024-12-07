How Many Homes Do Barack And Michelle Obama Actually Own?

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are worth a whopping $70 million put together, so it's not exactly surprising that their post-White House lifestyle is pretty lavish. At the time of this writing, the couple owns three homes — and they were working on a fourth, a Hawaiian home, as recently as 2022.

Though most of the real estate the Obamas own today was purchased during or after their time at the White House, one of the properties that has remained in their portfolio for several years is their Kenwood, Chicago home. The home, which they bought back in 2005, is said to be 3700-square-foot and has no less than six bedrooms. However, one thing that is pretty notable about the property is that the couple doesn't live there and doesn't seem to spend a bunch of time in it, either. Back in December 2016, a Chicago real estate agent told the Chicago Tribune that it was possible the couple would hang on to it for a while before selling it to someone who would turn it into a museum, though that would likely be around 10 years after Obama's term ended. It's possible the agent was correct, as nearly a decade later, the Obamas still own it. That said, they haven't spoken about the possibility of a museum.

Another property widely spoken about during Barack's presidency? Their sprawling estate in Oahu, which the couple purchased toward the end of his second term in 2015, though work on the property was still going on in 2022. It's not clear if the home, which set the couple back over $8 million and has not just one, but two swimming pools, is complete yet as of this writing, but something tells us the Obamas plan to use it as their Hawaiian base when visiting Barack's side of the family.