Lauren Boebert's Leggy College Game Day Outfit Is Giving Freshman's First Frat Party
Lauren Boebert showed off her legs in another mini-dress at a college football game in an apparent attempt to blend in with the student crowd. The Congress member was present at the Colorado State Rams Ag Day game against interstate rival the Northern Colorado Bears on September 6. There was reason for celebration, as the Rams walked away with a 21-17 victory, and Boebert had no trouble joining in on the revelry.
For the event, Boebert dressed in the school's colors by wearing an orange mini-dress underneath a loose-fitting, cropped white Rams jersey. She also wore a matching orange hat, and to keep it casual, the Colorado politician opted to leave her trademark glasses at home. Another Rams fan in attendance uploaded a photo of Boebert to their Instagram Stories, and the U.S. representative's tanned legs were on full display in the snap as she posed in the hip-hugging dress. Boebert looked to fully embody school spirit, as she was photographed standing next to the college's mascot. To show her enthusiasm, the former Shooters Grill owner yelled into the camera with her mouth open wide. At a glance, the diminutive politician's leggy look made her a dead ringer for a student.
The freshman frat party-inspired ensemble isn't the only spicy outfit Boebert has worn to a sporting event.
Lauren Boebert is not afraid to show off her legs for any occasion
A few months earlier, Lauren Boebert wore a skintight outfit while attending a baseball game in Washington, D.C. On June 11, she was front and center at the annual Congressional Baseball Game, where she rocked a body-hugging white dress with cap sleeves. Boebert's dress featured a tiny frilly skirt that showed off her legs, and she finished off the D.C. look by wearing a red MAGA baseball cap. Similar to the Colorado State Rams game, Boebert chose to not wear her glasses at the baseball game.
Of course, Boebert has shown off her tan legs not only at sporting events but at work functions as well. On September 3, just a few days before the Rams' home opener, Boebert uploaded two Instagram pics where she posed with farmers to promote the FarmBox Food, a locally grown food initiative in Colorado. She kept it business up top and party on the bottom by rocking a black blazer over a white dress. Similar to other looks, the skirt of the dress had a high hemline, so Instagram followers were given an eyeful of her stems. Naturally, the leggy look led to thirsty comments in the replies. "Nice outfit! Sexy and smart," one follower wrote. Another user replied to that comment and pointed out that Boebert wasn't exactly college material herself. "Took her 4 times to pass GED test," they wrote. Perhaps missing out on college is what inspired her to get so amped up for the Rams game later that week.