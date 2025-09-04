Lauren Boebert's Tan Legs Can't Distract From Her Obvious Fashion Rule Violation
Lauren Boebert is guilty of flaunting a little too much leg at work in risky, sometimes borderline inappropriate, mini-dresses, but her latest look is turning heads for a reason other than her famous pegs. On September 3, 2025, just after Labor Day, the Colorado congresswoman shared photos from her recent visit to FarmBox Foods headquarters to spotlight the non-profit's mission and community programs. For the outing, Boebert wore a tiny white dress that put her killer legs on display, styled with a blazer jacket and matching pumps. Her signature glasses were nowhere to be seen as she mingled with the FarmBox team and smiled during the photo-op. "FarmBox Foods is doing innovative work to make sure communities have year-round access to locally grown food that benefits our families and our environment. Proud to have them based in the 4th District!" Boebert captioned her snaps on Instagram.
In case you didn't know, there's an old rule in fashion that says you shouldn't wear white after Labor Day, as it was historically seen as a marker of social class. During the Gilded Age, only the rich could get away with wearing white past summer, as this meant they could afford to have their clothes stained and cleaned by servants. It also sets them apart from middle class and low-wage workers, who relied on darker clothes to cover up stains and dirt acquired from doing manual labor. Basically, "Wearing your whites beyond Labor Day was just, well ... showing off," according to Farmer's Almanac. Luckily for Boebert, though, she didn't have to worry about getting flak for breaking tradition, as this centuries-old rule is now a thing of the past.
Boebert also suffered a bad hair day in Washington
On September 3, 2025, shortly before her post-holiday fashion blunder, Lauren Boebert joined other members of Congress in calling for the release of files related to the sex-trafficking case of late financier Jeffrey Epstein. On the White House steps in Washington, she met with journalists to discuss the need for transparency and public access to these files. "People have been demanding answers. I've been demanding answers. And I would like to see what's actually there," says Boebert. She sported a gray blazer underneath a plain black dress with a short hem and a boat neckline. "We'll see. But I think that we should have transparency," the Colorado representative said in response to President Donald Trump dismissing the case by calling it a "Democrat hoax" (via PBS).
But it wasn't her fake tan, cakey makeup, or sculpted legs that caught the attention of those tuning in at home. Under a clip of Boebert's interview with CNN on X, viewers couldn't ignore her messy, disheveled look as though she had just rolled out of bed and rushed straight to Capitol Hill. "My God, she looks terrible!" one X user exclaimed. Another asked, "Did she get her hair caught in a ceiling fan?" A third user couldn't help mocking Boebert: "Boebert's hair stylist hates herwrote under a snapshot of the lawmaker looking ratty mid-interview.
There were also comments about Boebert's harsh makeup and excessive cosmetic use, with one user quipping, "She needs to lay off the Botox." (A recent unfiltered photo of Boebert proves she's not completely frozen-faced — at least not yet.) Needless to say, it wasn't her best moment on live television.