Lauren Boebert's Tan Legs Can't Distract From Her Obvious Fashion Rule Violation

Lauren Boebert is guilty of flaunting a little too much leg at work in risky, sometimes borderline inappropriate, mini-dresses, but her latest look is turning heads for a reason other than her famous pegs. On September 3, 2025, just after Labor Day, the Colorado congresswoman shared photos from her recent visit to FarmBox Foods headquarters to spotlight the non-profit's mission and community programs. For the outing, Boebert wore a tiny white dress that put her killer legs on display, styled with a blazer jacket and matching pumps. Her signature glasses were nowhere to be seen as she mingled with the FarmBox team and smiled during the photo-op. "FarmBox Foods is doing innovative work to make sure communities have year-round access to locally grown food that benefits our families and our environment. Proud to have them based in the 4th District!" Boebert captioned her snaps on Instagram.

In case you didn't know, there's an old rule in fashion that says you shouldn't wear white after Labor Day, as it was historically seen as a marker of social class. During the Gilded Age, only the rich could get away with wearing white past summer, as this meant they could afford to have their clothes stained and cleaned by servants. It also sets them apart from middle class and low-wage workers, who relied on darker clothes to cover up stains and dirt acquired from doing manual labor. Basically, "Wearing your whites beyond Labor Day was just, well ... showing off," according to Farmer's Almanac. Luckily for Boebert, though, she didn't have to worry about getting flak for breaking tradition, as this centuries-old rule is now a thing of the past.