Lauren Boebert Flaunts A Little Too Much Leg At Work In Risky Mini-Dress

Not one to know when to stop the party, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado has been making some bold choices with her fashion lately. Between the whiplash of Boebert wearing dated blazers and outfits that show off Boebert's killer legs, she's been struggling to gain consistency. However, for several days in a row, it appears sloppy Boebert is back in action with a series of outfits, each trashier than the last. Therefore, it came as no surprise when she stepped onto Capitol Hill in an attention-seeking dress with a hemline that would have gotten her kicked out of school.

Advertisement

Arriving for a House Republican meeting on May 20, 2025, Boebert failed at nailing the Barbiecore aesthetic (or even a professional aesthetic). Her bright pink dress was not only skin tight, but should she have had to bend over, she might find herself dangerously exposed. Of course, this isn't the first time Boebert has worn something this scandalous, and it certainly won't be the last. As much as she's possibly up to her party girl ways, Boebert's attempts to class up her looks have backfired — and this Pepto Bismol pink dress is just one of her latest poor choices.