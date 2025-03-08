Lauren Boebert's Eyesore Outfit Proves Once Again She's In Desperate Need Of A Stylist

Lauren Boebert's crimes against clothing are the stuff of legends; they're frequent, notable, and... well, pretty awful — and her hot mess express keeps on rolling with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Boebert committed her latest fashion felony on March 7 with a mismatched ensemble that made it look like she'd gotten dressed in the dark.

"Forest management is a major priority for me and Larimer County, thanks to Commissioners Kristin Stephens and Jody Shadduck-McNally for stopping by and discussing solutions!" Boebert captioned a pic of her posing with the two women, clad in tight black pants, stilettos, an electric blue T-shirt, and a beige and green checked, poorly fitted jacket. And, of course, Boebert's trademark cakey makeup was slapped on, something that manages to give even her boss, Donald Trump, a run for his fake tan money.

Some of the comments on the Colorado congresswoman's Instagram post were pretty brutal. Still, that's something Boebert is used to by now and even seems to relish. "Those junky f****** glasses and red lip. Girl. Get f****** real. Once a felon, always a felon," one hater wrote. "Those two look like they're hostages. Probably thankful they still have their jobs," another observed. "Boebert UGH," a third shared.