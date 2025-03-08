Lauren Boebert's Eyesore Outfit Proves Once Again She's In Desperate Need Of A Stylist
Lauren Boebert's crimes against clothing are the stuff of legends; they're frequent, notable, and... well, pretty awful — and her hot mess express keeps on rolling with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Boebert committed her latest fashion felony on March 7 with a mismatched ensemble that made it look like she'd gotten dressed in the dark.
"Forest management is a major priority for me and Larimer County, thanks to Commissioners Kristin Stephens and Jody Shadduck-McNally for stopping by and discussing solutions!" Boebert captioned a pic of her posing with the two women, clad in tight black pants, stilettos, an electric blue T-shirt, and a beige and green checked, poorly fitted jacket. And, of course, Boebert's trademark cakey makeup was slapped on, something that manages to give even her boss, Donald Trump, a run for his fake tan money.
Some of the comments on the Colorado congresswoman's Instagram post were pretty brutal. Still, that's something Boebert is used to by now and even seems to relish. "Those junky f****** glasses and red lip. Girl. Get f****** real. Once a felon, always a felon," one hater wrote. "Those two look like they're hostages. Probably thankful they still have their jobs," another observed. "Boebert UGH," a third shared.
Boebert stays true to her questionable style
In all fairness, keeping up with clothing and style trends shouldn't really be a priority in politics. Still, many Washington women choose to walk the predictable and safe fashion line and plump for a bland and inoffensive pantsuit. Lauren Boebert certainly isn't like many women, though, something that results in people seemingly either loving or loathing her. Either way, whatever your thoughts, it's safe to say you'll probably never see Boebert in a pantsuit.
Instead, she opts for some utterly bizarre get-ups — like the electric blue dress, huge yellow tie, and too-tight single button blazer she wore to vote for her hero and mentor Jim Jordan at the House of Representatives in October 2023. Boebert upped the ante in January 2025 for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, which is quite an achievement, all things considered. Boebert's inauguration outfit caused quite a stir, which was no surprise given that her skin-tight, sleeveless little red dress was way more Ibiza than (freezing cold) D.C.
Meanwhile, she does try to change things up occasionally, with pretty tragic results. Boebert's attempt to class up her inappropriate style at the end of January was a firm fail. Her choice of a skin-tight, ill-fitting, off-the-shoulder shimmery gold dress was a total win for showcasing her deep brown fake tan. However, it was a definite disaster in terms of just about everything else.