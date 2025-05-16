Lauren Boebert Dons Sloppy Outfit That Isn't Doing Her Trashy Rep Any Favors

Lauren Boebert seems to have run out of shirts to wear to work. The controversial Colorado congresswoman is known for taking fashion risks; Boebert's inappropriate inauguration outfit caused quite a stir, and on another occasion, it seemed like Boebert confused a work meeting for the nightclub in a "classless" outfit. Now, the divisive politician is facing some heat for posting two consecutive pictures to social media showing her wearing the same wrinkled button-up shirt. Suffice it to say that if Boebert was finally trying to look professional, she failed miserably. The shirt gave off all the wrong vibes; it was more of an I-just-rolled-out-of-bed look than one befitting a House representative. The outspoken congresswoman would do well to put an iron on her Amazon wish-list immediately, and perhaps a couple of extra blouses for work while she's at it.

Boebert first donned the wrinkled shirt in a photo with the Chairman of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Melvin Baker. In the caption, Boebert mentioned that she met with Baker the week prior. But the blouse looked less wrinkled in this snap than it did in the one she shared the following day, in which the controversial congresswoman was flanked by four men. "Met with ag leaders from Colorado and beyond this morning about the importance of crop insurance and taking care of our farmers!" the caption read. Eagle-eyed netizens noticed she was wearing the same shirt, quickly taking to the comments. "You were [sic] the same shirt 2 days in a row?" one questioned. Another pondered, "Is this for OF [Only Fans]?" Clearly, Boebert's fashion choices (and the pics she chooses to post on social media) aren't doing her already tarnished reputation any favors.

