Lauren Boebert Dons Sloppy Outfit That Isn't Doing Her Trashy Rep Any Favors
Lauren Boebert seems to have run out of shirts to wear to work. The controversial Colorado congresswoman is known for taking fashion risks; Boebert's inappropriate inauguration outfit caused quite a stir, and on another occasion, it seemed like Boebert confused a work meeting for the nightclub in a "classless" outfit. Now, the divisive politician is facing some heat for posting two consecutive pictures to social media showing her wearing the same wrinkled button-up shirt. Suffice it to say that if Boebert was finally trying to look professional, she failed miserably. The shirt gave off all the wrong vibes; it was more of an I-just-rolled-out-of-bed look than one befitting a House representative. The outspoken congresswoman would do well to put an iron on her Amazon wish-list immediately, and perhaps a couple of extra blouses for work while she's at it.
Boebert first donned the wrinkled shirt in a photo with the Chairman of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Melvin Baker. In the caption, Boebert mentioned that she met with Baker the week prior. But the blouse looked less wrinkled in this snap than it did in the one she shared the following day, in which the controversial congresswoman was flanked by four men. "Met with ag leaders from Colorado and beyond this morning about the importance of crop insurance and taking care of our farmers!" the caption read. Eagle-eyed netizens noticed she was wearing the same shirt, quickly taking to the comments. "You were [sic] the same shirt 2 days in a row?" one questioned. Another pondered, "Is this for OF [Only Fans]?" Clearly, Boebert's fashion choices (and the pics she chooses to post on social media) aren't doing her already tarnished reputation any favors.
Lauren Boebert's reputation precedes her (and not in a good way)
By now, everyone who's been keeping tabs on the world of politics knows about the spicy scandal that damaged Lauren Boebert's reputation forever (it included some very poor theater etiquette and some public fondling of her date). But the divisive politician is hardly done making headlines. Aside from her questionable fashion sense, which complements her arguably antagonistic actions both in office and out, Boebert has shown that she really shouldn't be representing anyone. In March 2025, the Colorado congresswoman faced allegations of racism and ableism after she tore into Texas Representative Al Green, who heckled President Donald Trump during his address to Congress. Green notably reiterated his points by pointing his cane in the president's direction.
Boebert, who has done her own fair share of heckling during House meetings, seems to have a short memory, and criticized Green for his behavior. "For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent," she told Real America's Voice (via X). The Tennessee Holler criticized her comments on X, writing, "Effortless racism." The U.S. representative also got plenty of flak over on Bluesky, with one critic proclaiming, "Lauren Boebert is being ableist with her statements." For her part, she confirmed "I stand by it," in a subsequent interview (via X). Boebert made even more waves by endorsing a proposed bill to slap Trump's face on $100 bills. "Add me as a co-sponsor!" she wrote in an apparently since-deleted tweet (via The Independent).