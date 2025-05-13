Lauren Boebert Exposes Her Killer Legs In Trashy Outfit That Hurts Our Eyes

Lauren Boebert showed off her legs by dressing overly casual for a work meeting. Taking to Instagram on May 13, the Congress member posted a pic alongside the chairman of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe. There was a giant smile across her face, and she certainly looked relaxed while rocking a tight black skirt with a hemline above her knees that gave followers an eyeful of her stems. She also wore a pair of frisky nude-colored heels with black accents to complement the skirt.

What made the outfit stand out as trashy was not only that Boebert flaunted her legs, but also that she appeared to put little effort into her appearance. The Colorado politician also sported a white blouse that had the top button undone. While her open collar didn't show much skin, the shirt clung to her chest. Not only was her figure on display, but it was a rare time Boebert ditched her glasses — a fact that didn't go unnoticed by her keen-eyed followers. Thirsty fans also made sure to pop up in the comments to praise the look.

The look was a departure from how Boebert dressed when she posted a pic from a meeting with another member of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe earlier in the year. She looked far from trashy in a white dress with a black blazer, and she made sure her trademark glasses were on. Clearly, Boebert knows how to dress professionally, but far too often, she opts for more scandalous work attire.

