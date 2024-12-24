Lauren Boebert Ditches Glasses For A Frisky Outfit Accessory (& Her Fans Are Drooling)
Lauren Boebert made a rare public appearance without her glasses on December 19 when she met up with members of the Colorado Farm Bureau. For the occasion, the diminutive politician sported a sleeveless black dress. It was cinched at the waistline and had a surplice neckline and full-length skirt. As she usually does, Boebert wore her hair parted to the side. It was styled in soft waves that flowed down her shoulders. Even though she opted to leave her glasses at home, Boebert was able to make the outfit pop by accessorizing with a pair of cheetah-print high heels.
After the visit, Boebert shared a photo on Instagram, where fans flocked to the comment section to compliment the look. "You're always the most beautiful woman in any room," one Instagram user wrote. "Looking Stunning Lauren," another commented. Unsurprisingly, the spicy footwear did not go unnoticed by her followers. "The Shoes Tho!! Colorado Vibin!!" one gushed. "Those shoes are Hella rad!!" another fan added. It's unclear how much the cheetah-print pumps cost, but Boebert had previously flaunted an overpriced accessory — a Christian Louboutin handbag — at the House Chamber in September. That bag was valued at just under $1,500. The Colorado politician's spending on expensive items has drawn the ire of social media users in the past. One X, formerly Twitter, user bashed her for wearing a pair of "$800 Christian Louboutin fancy shoes" in August 2023.
Boebert has drawn a lot of attention for her wardrobe choices over the years. Not only have her tight-fitting dresses and provocative footwear been a point of contention, but her trademark glasses have also caused a stir.
Lauren Boebert gets called out for her wardrobe
Lauren Boebert's glasses became a source of controversy when she was lambasted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in November 2021. Jimmy Kimmel is one of the celebs who seemingly can't stand Boebert, and he attacked her appearance during a monologue on the late-night show by poking fun at her glasses. "Every time I see this woman speak, I expect it to turn into stepmother porn," Kimmel joked (via Rawstory). That remark caught the attention of the Congress member, who responded on X by calling the comedian a "sexist pig." Kimmel was not content to let the friction pass, as he used the opportunity to take more jabs at Boebert. After doubling down on the "stepmother" gag, the late-night host made another unflattering reference to Boebert's eyewear. "This is a woman who wears glasses to make it seem like she can read," he joked.
That was not the only time Boebert came under fire for her fashion choices. State Rep. Richard Holtorf went on the offensive against the Colorado Republican politician in May. "I see women dressed like Boebert. High heels, short skirt, low-cut blouse," he said on 710KNUS radio (via the Toronto Sun). "I won't tell you what they're doing but it's nothing you can talk to your grandmother about," he added, likening Boebert's wardrobe to those of prostitutes who work near the U.S. Capitol.
She did nothing to dispel the notion that she wears inappropriate outfits to work when she appeared on Capitol Hill in September. Boebert sported a skintight white dress that clung to her curves and showcased her legs. She completed the look with a blue blazer, but it was a far stretch from being politician-appropriate — even though she did wear her glasses for that occasion.