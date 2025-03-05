Lauren Boebert's Congressional Address Outfit Screams Party Girl More Than Politician
Lauren Boebert was dressed to kill in a skin-tight little red dress to watch President Donald Trump's much anticipated, very bigly televised speech to Congress on March 4. However, although her dress was most definitely appropriately Republican red, it was more than a tad inappropriate for a political work-related event and way more suited to getting your party on Bourbon Street during a bachelorette night out on the town.
Still, let's face it, Boebert isn't exactly renowned for her classy attire. For instance, few can forget Boebert's ludicrously tasteless outfit that she wore on election night. That made such an impression — for all the wrong reasons — that it still haunts our dreams to this day.
Then, there was Boebert's hideously ill-fitting outfit that she wore for a White House visit in February 2025. Sadly, that was a bizarre hybrid of tight mini and frumpy turtleneck, resulting in a look that was as confusing as Boebert's ever-shifting stance on the Ten Commandments, which, whatever your interpretation, don't include thou shalt wear mini-skirts and fondle your date during a family-friendly performance of "Beetlejuice."
Boebert is an unapologetic Trumper
Regardless of Lauren Boebert's inability to dress for the job she has, there is absolutely no question about her die-hard loyalty to the MAGA cause. So, not surprisingly, she was front and center to watch The Donald deliver his self-congratulatory Congressional speech on March 4.
And, despite the way that many locals in Boebert's constituency really feel about her, she seemingly really couldn't care less. In fact, she continues to double down and go further in on him by the day. In truth, few are such unapologetic defenders of The Donald, even on issues that seem — on the surface at least — to be indefensible. For instance, when Trump appeared to the world's media to be dozing off during his New York "hush money" trial, Boebert saw things very differently. According to her, Trump was probably taking some time out to communicate with his maker. But, just to hedge her bets, Boebert added that if he wasn't, then, well, he still looked hot while racking up the ZZs.
"I think he's praying. As you say, I think he's praying, but if he is sleeping he certainly looks pretty while he sleeps," Boebert said (via Newsweek). "Maybe it's an endearing moment of prayer though." Clearly, nothing can dampen Boebert's enthusiasm for Trump.