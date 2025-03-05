Lauren Boebert's Congressional Address Outfit Screams Party Girl More Than Politician

Lauren Boebert was dressed to kill in a skin-tight little red dress to watch President Donald Trump's much anticipated, very bigly televised speech to Congress on March 4. However, although her dress was most definitely appropriately Republican red, it was more than a tad inappropriate for a political work-related event and way more suited to getting your party on Bourbon Street during a bachelorette night out on the town.

Still, let's face it, Boebert isn't exactly renowned for her classy attire. For instance, few can forget Boebert's ludicrously tasteless outfit that she wore on election night. That made such an impression — for all the wrong reasons — that it still haunts our dreams to this day.

Then, there was Boebert's hideously ill-fitting outfit that she wore for a White House visit in February 2025. Sadly, that was a bizarre hybrid of tight mini and frumpy turtleneck, resulting in a look that was as confusing as Boebert's ever-shifting stance on the Ten Commandments, which, whatever your interpretation, don't include thou shalt wear mini-skirts and fondle your date during a family-friendly performance of "Beetlejuice."