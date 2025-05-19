Lauren Boebert Channels Her Inner Pam Bondi With '70s-Inspired Blazer (& It's A Total Mess)

Lauren Boebert has had multiple blazer looks miss the mark, but the '70s-inspired jacket below may be her worst yet. On May 17, she posted a group photo to Instagram posing alongside family members of two officers who died in the line of duty. The Congress member was giving the families a tour of the White House in honor of National Police Week. While the endeavor may have been commendable, Boebert's apparel was terrible. She sported a dark plaid blazer that looked plucked from 1976. The Colorado politician also wore a white blouse, a pair of black pants, and hazelnut-brown high heels. Her blazer was buttoned at the midsection, and the jacket fit snugly on her hips while accentuating her figure. Boebert seemed to be channelling her inner Pam Bondi tacky aesthetic, and she was roasted in the comments.

Not many Instagram users were fans of Boebert's vintage blazer ensemble. "Looks like you cut up one of your 1970s couch cushions and made a blazer out of it lol," one person joked. Others thought the comments trolling her outfit were unproductive. "Stop with the criticism of her clothes. Start criticizing her performance!" another Instagrammer wrote.

Of course, the '70s couch look was only the latest in a long line of blazer misfires for Boebert. After meeting with members of the Ports-To-Plains Alliance in March, Boebert posted a group shot to Instagram. She wore a black dress that wrapped tightly around her body and a true-blue blazer. The brightly-colored jacket stood out like an eyesore, as she had it buttoned in the middle to help showcase her figure. Unfortunately, blazer missteps aren't the only fashion fails Boebert has committed.

