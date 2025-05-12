The Pam Bondi Outfit That Is Tackier Than All The Rest (Sequins AND Feathers?!)
United States Attorney General Pam Bondi isn't exactly known for being a style icon. In fact, her time in the political spotlight has been peppered with various fashion faux pas and straight-up wardrobe disasters. Never forget her grandmacore outfit fail or the inappropriate outfit she was brutally called out for wearing at her confirmation hearing. Oh, and don't even get us started on all the plastic surgery rumors she can't escape.
Still, one outfit from Bondi's wardrobe stands out as tackier than all the rest. In January 2025, Bondi stunned the masses when she showed up to the Starlight Ball sporting sequins and feathers and a long silver chain-strapped purse, oh my!
As evidenced in a photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner while at the event, Bondi's black and silver bedazzled gown, complete with long feathers adorning the ends of the sleeves, was certainly a sight to see! Serious question: Do we think she got dressed in the dark? The world may never know.
Pam Bondi's outfit wasn't the only thing that ruffled feathers
Unfortunately for Pam Bondi, it wasn't just her tacky outfit with competing materials that ruffled everyone's feathers. Many were none too pleased about Bondi's photo op with Caitlyn Jenner, Alina Habba, Jeanine Pirro, and Jenner's friend Sophia Hutchins, altogether. "So many photos and videos from the ball, and all of the events, but this is one of my favorites. Loved being with all of you Patriots and welcoming in a new golden age under POTUS DONALD J TRUMP. Judge, Counselor, Sophia, and We the People's future AG!" Jenner gushed in the caption of the group pic.
While Jenner took care to hide the comments section on Instagram, many took to X to point out what they perceived as blatant hypocrisy. "Pam Bondi cozying up to Trump while his party pushes anti-trans laws is peak hypocrisy. She's all smiles with Caitlyn and Sophia, but where's the support for trans rights? Just another grifter in a fancy dress," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Wonder how all those trans folks feel or will feel when Bondi and Trump start attacking states that protect them?"