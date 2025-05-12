The Pam Bondi Outfit That Is Tackier Than All The Rest (Sequins AND Feathers?!)

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi isn't exactly known for being a style icon. In fact, her time in the political spotlight has been peppered with various fashion faux pas and straight-up wardrobe disasters. Never forget her grandmacore outfit fail or the inappropriate outfit she was brutally called out for wearing at her confirmation hearing. Oh, and don't even get us started on all the plastic surgery rumors she can't escape.

Advertisement

Still, one outfit from Bondi's wardrobe stands out as tackier than all the rest. In January 2025, Bondi stunned the masses when she showed up to the Starlight Ball sporting sequins and feathers and a long silver chain-strapped purse, oh my!

As evidenced in a photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner while at the event, Bondi's black and silver bedazzled gown, complete with long feathers adorning the ends of the sleeves, was certainly a sight to see! Serious question: Do we think she got dressed in the dark? The world may never know.